Wed, 11 Jan, 2023 - 10:44

Cork city's Lord Mayor criticises results of IBAL litter survey 

Lord Mayor Deirdre Forde said that the IBAL (Irish Business Against Litter) survey’s classification of Cork city as littered “does not reflect the hard work and dedication of the City Council’s street sweeping crews who work outside in all weather, 7 days a week from early morning to late in the evening”.
Cork city's Lord Mayor criticises results of IBAL litter survey 

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Deirdre Forde at the City Hall, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Ellen O'Regan

The Lord Mayor of Cork has criticised the results of a national litter survey, which ranked Cork city centre and Mahon amongst the worst in the country.

Lord Mayor Deirdre Forde said that the IBAL (Irish Business Against Litter) survey’s classification of Cork city as littered “does not reflect the hard work and dedication of the City Council’s street sweeping crews who work outside in all weather, 7 days a week from early morning to late in the evening”.

She highlighted that the survey is only a snapshot of selected areas of the city, a number of which are not actually located in the city centre, such as the Dunkettle Interchange “which is a major construction site”, Kinsale Road Roundabout, N20 Commons Road and North Ring Road.

Read More

'Unsustainable demand on the service': Call for urgent GP recruitment plan

The Lord Mayor said that last year Cork City Council carried out a number of anti-littering initiatives, including the collection of mattresses and hazardous waste, and the provision of skips for bulky goods, all free of charge – as well as installation of over 50 solar compactor bins in the city centre.

She added that there has been “significant resources and engagement” in the Mahon area to tackle littering, dog fouling and illegal dumping.

“Cork City Council has a continuing role in the upkeep of the public realm however, we cannot solve the problem of littering on our own,” she said.

“Tackling the issue must be done in conjunction and partnership with all residents and stakeholders. An element of personal responsibility must be brought to bear to resolve the scourge of littering and illegal dumping,” she added.

More in this section

Cork VFI chair: Pint price rise will be passed on Cork VFI chair: Pint price rise will be passed on
GP surgery stock 'Unsustainable demand on the service': Call for urgent GP recruitment plan
Gavel, scales of justice and law books Man caught with cocaine under pillow claimed it was paracetamol powder
littercork city centre
<p>Thousands in Cork left without power this morning Thousands of people have been left without power this morning, with strong gusts particularly affecting coastal spots.</p>

Thousands in Cork left without power this morning; two weather warnings in place today

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more