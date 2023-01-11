'Unsustainable demand on the service': Call for urgent GP recruitment plan

Amid a rise in Covid-19, influenza, and other respiratory illnesses, GPs have been experiencing significant increase in demand. Dr John Sheehan of Blackpool Bridge Surgery said more GPs and practice nurses are needed.
He said SouthDoc has also experienced an increase in attendance, calling numbers accessing out-of-hours GP services “unsustainable”.
“The other issue is there’s a huge shortage of general practitioners. About a quarter of our GPs are aged over 60 now and 14% are aged over 65.
“We also have the highest life expectancy in the EU and life expectancy here in Ireland is five years higher than Scotland. That is really good but as people live longer they obviously need more care so they need more GPs and practice nurses to manage that.”