Defence Forces confirms Cork soldier is 'stable' and no longer critical

TROOPER Shane Kearney from Killeagh who suffered a serious head injury when his convoy came under attack while travelling to Beirut last month is stable and is no longer critical the Defence Forces has confirmed.

A spokesperson for the Defence Forces said that Trooper Shane Kearney has ‘responded’ very well to treatment in Beaumont Hospital.

“Tpr Shane Kearney continues his recovery in Beaumont Hospital. He is responding very well to treatment and is no longer critical with his condition now described as stable.

“The medical staff are satisfied with his continued and steady progress."

"The Defence Forces and Tpr Shane Kearney’s family wish to thank everyone for all the support that they continue to receive,” the spokesperson added.

Irish Defence Forces Private Sean Rooney, from Newtowncunningham, Co Donegal, was killed when the convoy came under attack while travelling to Beirut on December 14.

Pte Rooney was buried with full military honours which included the firing of a volley of 21 shots and the playing of the Last Post.

He was awarded a number of honours posthumously, including a peacekeeping medal from the UN and an appreciation medal from the Lebanese armed forces.

Private Shane Kearney, 23, suffered a serious head injury during the attack. Two other peacekeepers were treated for minor injuries.

The soldiers were part of 121st Infantry Battalion, comprising 333 Irish troops, which was deployed in November to south Lebanon as part of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon.

The Killeagh native returned to Ireland just before Christmas in a specially equipped, contracted medical aircraft which landed at Baldonnell.

The young peacekeeper was then taken by ambulance to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin for ongoing medical treatment.

Private Kearney joined the Defence Forces in October 2018, and his home Unit is 1 Cavalry Squadron in Collins Barracks Cork.

He previously served overseas with the 117 Infantry Battalion UNIFIL.

Following the attack, a vigil was held in St John the Baptist Church, Killeagh on December 15.

It was led Fr Tim Hazelwood and attracted a huge attendance, which comprised the local community and members of the Defence Forces. The Taoiseach was represented by his Aide de Camp.

Three investigations into the attack are currently underway, by Unifil (United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon), the Defence Forces, and a third by the Lebanese government.