'He was struggling to walk': Gardaí called to deal with drunk man in Cork restaurant

Gardaí had to go to the “Dacent Munch” restaurant at Mayfield shopping centre as a 33-year-old man was so intoxicated he could not get up off the floor.

Garda Mary Gallagher arrived at the scene on November 16 2022 and saw Alan McCarthy of Bay 1 Spring Lane halting site, Cork, on the floor of the premises.

“He was struggling to walk. There was a strong smell of intoxicants from him,” Garda Gallagher said.

The accused man did not turn up in court.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the accused had 15 previous convictions for the same offence of being drunk to the extent that he was a danger to himself or others.

Judge Olann Kelleher convicted and fined him €200 for the offence at Cork District Court.