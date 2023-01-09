Mon, 09 Jan, 2023 - 13:18

Man accused of murdering Bruna Fonseca makes court appearance by video link 

Also present in court was a Portuguese interpreter who was sworn in to translate proceedings for the accused. 
Man accused of murdering Bruna Fonseca makes court appearance by video link 

Miller Pacheco is charged with the murder of Bruna Fonseca (28) at Liberty Street, Cork on January 1 contrary to Common Law. File image from previous court appearance. Picture Dan Linehan

Liam Heylin

The 29-year-old man accused of murdering the young Brazilian woman Bruna Fonseca who died in a flat in Cork city centre on New Year’s Day appeared in Cork District Court today by video link from prison.

Miller Pacheco is charged with the murder of Bruna Fonseca (28) at Liberty Street, Cork on January 1 contrary to Common Law.

The late Ms Fonseca was a native of Formiga in Minais Gerais province and was a qualified librarian, who had come to Cork in September
The late Ms Fonseca was a native of Formiga in Minais Gerais province and was a qualified librarian, who had come to Cork in September

His solicitor Frank Buttimer appeared at Courtroom 1 at the courthouse on Anglesea Street, Cork, for the brief hearing. Also present in court was a Portuguese interpreter who was sworn in to translate proceedings for the accused. 

“He has no English,” the solicitor said.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said an adjournment was required to allow time for directions to be obtained from the Director of Public Prosecutions. Sgt. Davis sought an adjournment of the case for three weeks to allow time for DPP directions. The sergeant said his understanding was that there was consent to the case being adjourned for three weeks with the accused remanded in custody. Mr Buttimer confirmed this was so.

“We are awaiting DPP directions. It is a very recent matter,” Sgt. Davis said.

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded the accused in custody until January 30.

Mr Buttimer said he had spoken to the accused prior to the court hearing and had explained to him what was expected to happen in court today and that the defendant understood that preparation of the case was at an early stage and that the garda file would not be going to the DPP for some period of time.

The only audible comment from the accused came at the end of the case when the accused was told by the judge that his case would be back before Cork District Court by video link from prison. 

When the interpreter translated this for Miller Pacheco he raised his head slightly and said, “OK”.

Detective Garda Padraig Harrington of the Bridewell Garda Station gave evidence last week of arresting the defendant, charging and cautioning him. Pacheco made no reply to the charge.

At the first court appearance there was a defence application that the accused would receive all appropriate medical attention while on remand in Cork Prison.

The late Ms Fonseca was a native of Formiga in Minais Gerais province and was a qualified librarian, who had come to Cork in September and had been working as a contract cleaner at the Mercy University Hospital where management expressed their sympathies on Ms Fonseca’s death to her family and friends, describing her as “an esteemed colleague” and a “hard and diligent worker”.

More in this section

Public Image Ltd performing live at the O2 Academy, Glasgow, Scotland, UK. Punk legend John Lydon, who has Cork roots, makes bid to represent Ireland at Eurovision 
Kilcully locals protest over "disgraceful" condition of road following Irish Water repairs Kilcully locals protest over "disgraceful" condition of road following Irish Water repairs
Mahon and Cork city centre amongst worst in country for littering  Mahon and Cork city centre amongst worst in country for littering 
cork court
<p>Met Éireann has issued a status yellow rain warning for Munster and Galway, alerting the public to a risk of spot flooding. Picture: Dan Linehan</p>

Cork weather: Risk of spot flooding as Met Éireann issues yellow rain warning for Munster

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more