'Good for the head as well as the body': Jonathan Healy big fan of walking challenge

IN CORK and across the country people have been taking to parks, woods, country roads and city streets every day since January 1 for what has become an annual tradition – the 100 Days of Walking challenge.

A global health and fitness movement, made popular in Ireland by Newstalk Breakfast presenter Dr Ciara Kelly, scores of people are taking part in the challenge once again this year to reap the mental and physical benefits of walking.

Amongst them is broadcaster and managing partner of Healy Communications, Jonathan Healy.

Mr Healy, who lives near Blarney, has been taking part in the challenge for a number of years.

“In many ways it actually kind of helped me get into walking when previously I would have always made excuses as to not finding the time or something else being prioritised.

“I realised that walking is actually good for the head as well as good for the body. It imbued a love of walking in me,” he told The Echo.

In previous years, Mr Healy said he has found that the challenge had other positive knock-on effects.

“It really helped me lose weight as well because I thought walking is great, but I need to address my diet too, so it kind of had a knock-on effect that was really positive for me,” he said.

“After the Christmas I just put down, I need to do it again now and to give myself more inspiration because it was a good Christmas."

Challenge has grown in popularity over the years

Newstalk’s 100 Days of Walking encourages participants to set a target of walking for at least 30 minutes every day for the first 100 days of the year.

And while 100 days of consecutive walks may seem like a lot in the beginning, it quickly becomes just a part of your day-to-day routine.

Running for about seven years, Newstalk’s 100 Days of Walking has grown in popularity, with many people opting to share photos of their daily excursions on social media with the hashtag #100daysofwalking.

“It still seems to have a real resonance with people. I think purely because of the timing,” Mr Healy said, speaking on the success of the challenge.

“I know when it started, it started small, but I think social media made a huge difference to it.

“I think people saw well, if she can do it or he can do it, then I can do it as well.”

Speaking on day two of the challenge, Dr Ciara Kelly assured anyone who hasn’t already joined in that it is not too late to do so. If you haven’t started and wish you had, just go out now and do two walks one day or finish a day later, she said.