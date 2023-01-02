Man charged with the murder of Brazilian woman in Cork city on New Year's Day

A man has been charged with the murder of 28-year-old Brazilian national Bruna Fonseca who was found dead in a flat in Liberty Street in Cork city centre on New Year's Day.

Miller Pacheco, 29, who is originally from Formiga in Brazil, but who was living at Room 3, 5 Liberty Street, appeared before a special sitting of Cork District Court where he was charged in connection with the death of his former partner. The charge read that on January 1st, 2023 at 5 Liberty Street he did murder one Bruna Fonseca contrary to common law.

Evidence of arrest charge and caution was given by Det Garda Padraig Harrington.

The court heard that Mr Pacheco made no reply when the charge was put to him under caution at 3.57pm today. The charge was translated for him by an interpreter.

Defence solicitor Aoife Buttimer asked that her client receive all necessary medical treatment whilst in custody.

Free legal aid was granted in the case after Ms Buttimer told Judge John King that her client was employed but was in receipt of a low income.

28-year-old Bruna Fonseca whose body was discovered in a residential property on Liberty Street, Cork City.

Mr Pacheco was remanded in custody to appear before Cork District Court again on January 9th. He will appear by video link. Sgt Pat Lyons said that a translator will be required for the brief hearing.

Meanwhile, Ms Fonseca was a native of Formiga in Minas Gerais, Brazil. She was a qualified librarian and graduated from the Centro Universitario de Formiga in 2018. She moved to Cork in September of last year (2022) and was working as a contract cleaner in the Mercy University Hospital.

Her body was removed from Room 3 Flat 5, Liberty Street at lunchtime on New Year's Day. The scene was sealed off and a full forensic examination was carried out.

A Garda on duty outside the premises on Liberty Street, Cork where Brazilian national, Bruna Fonseca, was found. Picture: Dan Linehan

A postmortem was carried out on Ms Fonseca at Cork University Hospital by Assistant State Pathologist, Dr Margaret Bolster. The results of the post mortem were not released.