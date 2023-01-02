Mon, 02 Jan, 2023 - 14:51

Corkonians enjoy local amenities in dry New Year weather

The dry weather saw many people venturing outdoors and snapping their favourite views of the Cork landscape.
A man and his dog walking along Claycastle Beach, Youghal. Picture Dan Linehan

Breda Graham

People have taken to social media to share some of Cork’s most picturesque beauty spots this New Year.

The dry weather saw many people venturing outdoors and snapping their favourite views of the Cork landscape.

 

From Ballycotton in East Cork to the Beacon in Baltimore, people have been out and about taking advantage of the sunshine and clear skies.

 

People can continue to enjoy the dry and sunny spells until later this evening when outbreaks of rain will develop in the southwest of Munster, according to Met Éireann.

The forecaster has said it will be a mild and windy day on Tuesday but rain will be heavy at times.

 

Wednesday will see sunny spells and scattered outbreaks of rain across the country, with fresh westerly winds.

 

Thursday is forecast to be a wet day as rain becomes widespread and occasionally heavy.

