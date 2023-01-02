Corkonians enjoy local amenities in dry New Year weather

People have taken to social media to share some of Cork’s most picturesque beauty spots this New Year.
The dry weather saw many people venturing outdoors and snapping their favourite views of the Cork landscape.
Just gorgeous today...💙☀️#GoodAfternoon #January2nd #StormHour #BankHolidayMonday #Cork pic.twitter.com/2nR6AmSleR— Margaret O'Connell🌻 (@MargaretOC6) January 2, 2023
From Ballycotton in East Cork to the Beacon in Baltimore, people have been out and about taking advantage of the sunshine and clear skies.
Bright beautiful day #home #crosshaven #corkharbour #NewYear pic.twitter.com/UWE37Rrrem— Tara Buckley (@TaraBCork) January 2, 2023
People can continue to enjoy the dry and sunny spells until later this evening when outbreaks of rain will develop in the southwest of Munster, according to Met Éireann.
The forecaster has said it will be a mild and windy day on Tuesday but rain will be heavy at times.
Morning Carl. Happy New year from the sheep's head peninsula West Cork. 🥂 pic.twitter.com/RjBmmoAQiU— Anne Poole (@AnnePoole015) January 2, 2023
Wednesday will see sunny spells and scattered outbreaks of rain across the country, with fresh westerly winds.
#sunrise2023 in East Cork, in #ballycotton pic.twitter.com/zzj54DgKA8— Neil Crowley (@Crowley7Neil) January 2, 2023
Thursday is forecast to be a wet day as rain becomes widespread and occasionally heavy.
Morning #cork pic.twitter.com/5tc2XkM4Ll— Chicken Inn (Poultry-in-motion) (@chickfoods) January 2, 2023
Absolutely no filters needed for the first sunset of the new year over Cork. #sunset#corkharbour#cobh#cork#NewYear2023 pic.twitter.com/NeU7ttNE7W— Claire (@ctbear74) January 1, 2023
Cork is beautiful pic.twitter.com/oxQTgdyJcC— billy Dorney (@billy_dorney) January 2, 2023