Arrest after man, 59, almost bled to death following slash wound to the head in Cork city

Mon, 02 Jan, 2023 - 17:30

Gardaí found the injured man in the property with a towel to his head
Olivia Kelleher

A man has been arrested for questioning in Cork city after a 59-year-old man almost bled to death after he sustained a slash wound to the head on New Year's Day.

They were told by a tenant that another man living in the house had incurred serious injuries after being struck with a bottle and was at risk of bleeding to death.

Gardaí found the injured man in the property with a towel to his head. 

He was bleeding heavily after being hit by a man brandishing a bottle. 

Gardaí attempted to stop the bleeding by compressing the head wound. An ambulance was called and the injured party was rushed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

 The Ukrainian national was examined by medics at CUH where he underwent emergency surgery. 

He required a number of blood transfusions and is now in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

A garda source has indicated that the incident was "touch and go" and that it could have been a "close run thing".

The injured man had sustained a severed artery and lost a huge of blood. 

The incident occurred after a group of men who were living in the rented accommodation gathered together. 

An argument broke out and one man hit the injured party with a bottle.

A man who was highly intoxicated was arrested at the scene after he became abusive towards gardaí who had been called to the property. 

The Latvian man is being detained at Togher Garda Station in Cork city. Gardaí are now questioning him about the assault on his fellow tenant in the property.

He can be held for up to 24 hours. A forensic examination has been carried out at the scene and witness statements have also been taken.

Members of the public who were in the area of Magazine Road between 4pm and 5pm yesterday, who may have information pertinent to the attack, are asked to contact gardaí. 

Anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area at that time should contact gardaí in Togher on 021-4947120.

