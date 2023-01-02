Mon, 02 Jan, 2023 - 13:06

Number of Ukrainian students enrolled in Cork schools increases

Nationally, there are now 13,753 Ukrainian pupils enrolled in schools across Ireland
Ellen O'Regan

THERE are now over 1,300 Ukrainian children enrolled in Cork schools, according to latest figures released by the Department of Education.

As of 22 December, there are 1,354 Ukrainian pupils attending school in Cork, up from 1,253 pupils recorded at the start of November.

Of the 1,354 students currently enrolled in Cork, 872 are in primary schools, and 482 are in secondary schools.

Nationally, there are now 13,753 Ukrainian pupils enrolled in schools across Ireland.

Out of that figure, 8,823 of these pupils have been accommodated in primary schools while 4,930 pupils have enrolled in post-primary schools.

To assist with the transition of Ukrainian students and their families into Irish schools, Regional Education and Language Teams (REALT) continue to operate, hosted by the 16 regional education and training boards around Ireland and staffed by regionally-based education support personnel.

These teams are ensuring that clear, accessible information flows are in place between schools, local education support services and national support structures in relation to people arriving from Ukraine.

Information for parents in Ukrainian and Russian on accessing school places is available on gov.ie/Ukraine.

The Department of Education has said it will continue to publish figures on the enrolment of Ukrainian children each month.

