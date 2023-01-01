No foul play suspected following death of man found unconscious in Mahon 

Gardaí have said that foul play is no longer suspected following the death of a man who was found unconscious in Mahon on Saturday morning.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted shortly after 8:30am on Saturday morning, New Year’s Eve, after a man in his 40s was discovered unconscious in the Ballinsheen Court housing estate in Mahon.

He was treated at the scene by emergency services personnel before being removed to University Hospital Cork where he was later pronounced dead.

Over the weekend, the scene was preserved for a technical examination by the Divisional Scenes of Crime Unit.

The local Coroner and office of the State Pathologist were also notified, and a post-mortem examination was arranged.

On Sunday, a Garda spokesperson said that following preliminary results of the post-mortem and local policing enquires, foul play is no longer suspected.

They added that a file will now be prepared for the Coroner.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are particularly appealing to those with video footage from the Ballinsheen Court area in the early hours of Saturday morning to make it available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station on 021 452 2000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.