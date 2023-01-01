Sun, 01 Jan, 2023 - 15:23

Lucky Cork Lotto player is Ireland's newest millionaire

A National Lottery player in Cork has scooped the top prize of €1 million in last night’s Millionaire Raffle draw.
Lucky Cork Lotto player is Ireland's newest millionaire

A National Lottery player in Cork has scooped the top prize of €1 million in last night’s Millionaire Raffle draw.

Ellen O'Regan

It’s a very happy new year for one lucky Corkonian, who holds the winning Lotto ticket that will make them Ireland’s newest millionaire.

A National Lottery player in Cork has scooped the top prize of €1 million in last night’s Millionaire Raffle draw.

The Rebel County player bought the lucky Millionaire Raffle ticket, number  219908. The National Lottery will announce the winning store location on Monday.

Five other players in Carlow, Dublin (3) and Kilkenny are sure to be celebrating today after they won the other top-tier prizes of €100,000 in the Millionaire Raffle New Year’s Eve draw.

With over 6,000 players winning prizes of between €500 and €1 million in last night’s draw, the National Lottery are today urging ticket holders to check their raffle numbers to see if they have kicked 2023 off with a win.

A spokesperson for the National Lottery said they are appealing to all our players who had a ticket for last night’s New Year’s Eve Millionaire Raffle draw to check their tickets carefully today.

“If you were one of the biggest winners of the night who won the €1 million and €100,000 prizes, sign the back of your ticket and contact the National Lottery claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for the prize to be paid,” they said.

Players are advised to check their tickets at www.lottery.ie or on the National Lottery App.   

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage, and the Irish Language.

In total, more than €6 Billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 35 years ago. In 2021 alone, €304 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.     

Read More

Four New Year's babies born in Cork before 4am 

More in this section

Four New Year's babies born in Cork before 4am  Four New Year's babies born in Cork before 4am 
Man arrested after woman in her 20s found dead in Cork city apartment  Man arrested after woman in her 20s found dead in Cork city apartment 
DENIS SCANNELL 'A proud Mayfield man': Jack Lynch of the Cotton Ball passes away
lottonational lotterycork
18-year-old remanded in custody charged in connection with serious assault in Carrigaline

18-year-old remanded in custody charged in connection with serious assault in Carrigaline

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland? Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland?

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more