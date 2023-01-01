Lucky Cork Lotto player is Ireland's newest millionaire

It’s a very happy new year for one lucky Corkonian, who holds the winning Lotto ticket that will make them Ireland’s newest millionaire.

A National Lottery player in Cork has scooped the top prize of €1 million in last night’s Millionaire Raffle draw.

The Rebel County player bought the lucky Millionaire Raffle ticket, number 219908. The National Lottery will announce the winning store location on Monday.

Five other players in Carlow, Dublin (3) and Kilkenny are sure to be celebrating today after they won the other top-tier prizes of €100,000 in the Millionaire Raffle New Year’s Eve draw.

With over 6,000 players winning prizes of between €500 and €1 million in last night’s draw, the National Lottery are today urging ticket holders to check their raffle numbers to see if they have kicked 2023 off with a win.

A spokesperson for the National Lottery said they are appealing to all our players who had a ticket for last night’s New Year’s Eve Millionaire Raffle draw to check their tickets carefully today.

“If you were one of the biggest winners of the night who won the €1 million and €100,000 prizes, sign the back of your ticket and contact the National Lottery claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for the prize to be paid,” they said.

Players are advised to check their tickets at www.lottery.ie or on the National Lottery App.

