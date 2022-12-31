Roll-out of Cork city’s affordable housing scheme comes under fire for being too slow

A Cork TD has criticised Cork City Council for the slow rollout of the Affordable Housing Scheme for families in Cork city.

Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central Thomas Gould has expressed his disappointment that no family will spend the New Year in an affordable purchase home.

Deputy Gould said Cork City Council said the process is ‘too’ slow. “The first Affordable Housing Scheme in Cork city was announced in November 2019, almost two years before the Dáil passed the legislation. This was an innovative step by Cork City Council but over three years later and people were only informed this month of their success in purchasing these homes. This is far behind the schedule we expected to see. There is too much red tape, and it is dragging on for months. It is too slow,” he said.

“The reality is that families in Cork needed was some hope,” said The Sinn Féin TD. “The failure to complete the sale on a single affordable home in the city this year is giving no one hope. It is really disappointing that Cork City Council have been held up as a beacon of building affordable housing, but the reality is that not only are some of these schemes unaffordable in price, but they are also taking far too long to process the sales.

“I am calling on the Council to make clear whether there are issues with the bureaucracy applied by the Department of Housing. We know that high levels of bureaucracy often pose barriers to the delivery of well-intentioned schemes and if that is the case, I will raise it at the Oireachtas Housing Committee,” he added.

Sinn Féin councillor Kenneth Collins said families are still stuck in ‘limbo’.

“Many applicants to Cork City Council’s affordable housing scheme are still stuck in limbo waiting to hear whether they’ve been successful. That is disappointing.”