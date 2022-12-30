Echo Boy Michael O’Regan to be laid to rest today

Former Echo Boy Michael O’Regan will take “one last journey along his beloved Patricks Street” on Friday, following his funeral mass in Ballyphehane.

Mr O’Regan passed away peacefully on 27 December in St. Claire’s Ward, St. Finbarr’s Hospital, surrounded by his family.

Having gotten his start as a newsvendor in 1960, selling copies of the Evening Echo at the corner of Princes Street and Patrick Street, Mr O’Regan spent more than half a century doing the job he loved, six days a week, rain or shine.

Mr O’Regan’s funeral mass will take place on Friday 30 December at the Church of the Assumption, Ballyphehane at 10.30am, which can be viewed online on www.churchservices.tv/ballyphehane.

Following the funeral mass, Mr O’Regan will take a final trip down the street where he worked for more than 50 years as an Echo Boy.

At the launch of the 2018 Holly Bough at St. Peter's, Cork, were Cllr. Mick Finn, Lord Mayor of Cork; Michael O'Regan, veteran newspaper seller who sold the Holly Bough for 57 years, and John Dolan, editor. Picture Denis Minihane.

“On behalf of my family, I would like to thank you all for the kind words and sharing of precious memories and photos of my uncle Michael. Some pictures and stories we have never seen or heard before. These have given us comfort over the last few days knowing how kind people were to him and how loved he was,” said Mr O’Regan’s niece, Nicola, in a statement on behalf of the family.

“After his funeral mass on Friday morning, Michael will take one last journey along his beloved Patricks Street. Thank you to the people of Cork for all you did for him throughout his years in town selling the papers."

Beloved son of the late Harry and Margaret (Peggy), Michael O’Regan is survived and sadly missed by his loving brother Seán (John), sister-in-law Theresa, nephews Anthony, Ger and Eoin, niece Nicola, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Deirdre Forde, paid tribute to Mr O’Regan as an “iconic” part of Cork’s city and society.

“I’m very sorry to hear Michael has passed away… it’s almost impossible to think of Cork and not think of him,” she said.

Maurice Gubbins, editor of The Echo, added that Cork had lost an institution.

“Michael was a giant of a newsvendor - one of the finest people in the news business in Cork - an iconic figure in our city. He will be very much missed. We offer our deepest sympathies to his family and friends,” he said.