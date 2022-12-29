GoFundMe launched to support son of elderly man who died in Carrigaline house fire 

FRIENDS of a Carrigaline man left with ‘absolutely nothing’ following a house fire which tragically claimed the life of his father have launched a Gofundme campaign in a bid to support him with funeral costs and other expenses.

The fire, which broke out at a house in The Court in the Waterpark estate in Carrigaline shortly after 9pm on December 23 was eventually brought under control by four units of the fire service from Carrigaline, Crosshaven and Cork City.

John Lynch, 86, also known as Seán, was discovered following an extensive search of the ruins of the house by firefighters and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following the incident, the local community has rallied around Mr Lynch’s son, David, who lived in the house with his father and their beloved dog Romeo who also sadly passed away following the fire.

Organisers of the Gofundme said David had left the house that evening to get some last-minute shopping.

“Tragically on his return shortly after the house was engulfed in flames with his dad, John, formerly of Fountainstown and ex-Dunlops Cork, inside.

“Tragically, despite the incredibly heroic efforts of our firefighters they were unable to rescue John.

“In a matter of hours David lost his only family, his father John and their incredibly loyal pet, Romeo,” organisers said.

On Christmas Eve, David was left with “absolutely nothing” and is faced with a range of expenses.

“David has been faced with having to rebuild his life from nothing.

“With no home or family, this terrible tragedy has made us want to reach out and try and fundraise to help David with the immediate costs that have already started, begin to fund alternative accommodation and try to, despite the horrific tragedy, begin to move forward.

“In the short term, David needs to pay for funeral costs and new accommodation and remediation costs to just make the house safe in the interim,” his friends explained.

To donate to the Gofundme click here.