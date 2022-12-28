Wed, 28 Dec, 2022 - 22:28

Breaking: Gardaí investigating following serious assault in Cork town

The scene is currently preserved for technical examination.
Gardaí confirmed to The Echo that they were alerted to a serious assault at Glenwood Estate just before 6pm. Picture Denis Minihane.

Echo reporter

A man in his 20s is in critical condition tonight following a serious assault in Carrigaline.

Gardaí confirmed to The Echo that they were alerted to a serious assault at Glenwood Estate just before 6pm.

In a statement, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said: "Gardaí and Emergency services were alerted to a serious assault at Glenwood Estate, Carrigaline, Cork this evening, Wednesday 28th December, 2022 at approximately 5.45pm.

"A man (late 20s) was removed from the scene to Cork University Hospital and remains in a critical condition.

"The scene is currently preserved for technical examination and investigations are ongoing."

