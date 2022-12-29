Munster Rugby and Pinergy to make Musgrave Park green

Musgrave Park is to go green with the installation of 644 new solar panels on the stadium roof in a move towards Munster becoming one of the most sustainable rugby clubs in the world.

Munster Rugby has teamed up with energy company, Pinergy, in a 10-year partnership to install a 400 kw peak Solar installation at Cork’s Musgrave Park.

“We believe we can play a very positive role in the fight against global warming,” Munster Rugby Chief Operating Officer Philip Quinn explained.

“By working with our energy partner, Pinergy, we have moved both Thomond Park and Musgrave Park to green energy.

“We have further plans to replace the floodlights in Musgrave Park with LED lights next year and also, working again with Pinergy, we are looking to install solar panels on the roof of the stand in Musgrave Park.”

Having partnered with the energy company in 2014, Pinergy already supplies 100% renewable energy to Munster’s Thomond Park and Musgrave Park.

Ian Flanagan, Munster Rugby Chief Executive Officer, said: “At Munster Rugby, we are committed to a more sustainable future and are conscious of our contribution to community life in Munster, including the importance of sustainability to our collective future well-being.

“This Solar PV project partnership with Pinergy is a significant milestone on our sustainability journey.

“We are delighted to partner with Pinergy and benefit from their considerable expertise as we transition towards net zero and look to become one of the most sustainable clubs in world rugby.”

Cork City Council have approved the request for planning permission of the 644 solar panels.

480 panels are to be constructed on the roof of the stadium’s main stand, facing west, and the remaining 164 on the opposite side of the pitch, facing east.

In the planning papers submitted to the City Council, it stated: “This planning application is being made on behalf of Cork Rugby Stadium DAC for the installation of Photovoltaic Panels on the existing roof structures together with all associated site works to provide a renewable energy source for the building.

“The layout has been designed to maximise solar gain.

“The installation of Photovoltaic Panels will derive clean energy from the sun and will help to reduce the client’s dependence on fossil fuels thus reducing their carbon footprint.”

As part of the planning process, a thorough investigation was carried out regarding the levels of glint and glares from the panels, measuring how much the project would hinder road users, surrounding buildings and the air space.

Statutory planner for daa, the company that operates and manages Dublin and Cork airports, Gary Macklin stated: “In the interest of aviation safety, daa requests that the applicant should demonstrate the proposal would not adversely affect the safety of aircraft operations at Cork Airport.”

The solar panels are expected to be installed in early 2023.

Munster Rugby has pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030 and reach net zero by 2040 and will work closely with Pinergy over the next 10 years to achieve these goals in both Thomand Park, Limerick and Cork’s Musgrave Park.

Speaking at the launch at Musgrave Park, Pinergy’s Chief Executive Officer, Enda Gunnell commented: “We are extremely proud to continue our support of Munster Rugby and to support the club in its tremendous ambition to become one of the most sustainable brands in world rugby.”