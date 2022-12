One lucky Lotto player in Cork won the top prize of €500,000 in last night's EuroMillions Plus draw.

A spokesperson for the National Lottery told The Echo that the winning ticket was purchased at the Centra store on the Rochestown Road.

The winning numbers of last night's plus draw were: 15, 19, 36, 40 and 45.

See www.lottery.ie/results/euromillions/history for more.