Repair works carried out after ‘small sinkhole’ opens up on busy road in Cork City

Cork City Council has carried out repair works after a sinkhole opened up on Kyrl's Quay yesterday afternoon.

A member of Cork City Fire Brigade told The Echo that Fire Brigade crew attended the incident shortly after 4pm.

@CorkSafetyAlert firebrigade have part of road closed off by gate cinema. Appears tobe a hole in the road pic.twitter.com/3BTD5Yvdjd — Da Echo Boy (@nonorrienocry) December 27, 2022

The area was cordoned off until it was made safe.

Looks to have been filled in now. pic.twitter.com/sXjzpPhuLy — Da Echo Boy (@nonorrienocry) December 27, 2022

The sinkhole was described as “small” and approximately 1m deep.