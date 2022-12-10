Retiring Chief Fire Officer honoured at City Hall ceremony 

After an “admirable” tenure of over 30 years, Chief Fire Officer of Cork City, John Ryan has retired this week.

His retirement was marked by an official function in City Hall, attended by City Fire Brigade and City Council officials, invited guests from the Gardaí, Army, Navy and Civil Defence, and Mr Ryan’s family.

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Deirdre Forde, makes a presenation to retiring Chief Fire Officer, John Ryan. Also included are Marie Ryan, Asst. Chief Fire Officer David Spillett and Ann Doherty, Chief Executive, Cork City Council. Pic: Brian Lougheed

He was welcomed to City Hall by a guard of honour, after which the Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Deirdre Forde made an official presentation to Mr Ryan.

John Ryan served with Cork Fire Brigade for 39 years, over 30 of which were in the role of Chief Fire Officer of Cork City.

Mr Ryan is the second longest-serving Chief Fire Officer in Cork City Fire Brigade, only being surpassed by Captain Alfred Hutson who was present at the Burning of Cork in 1920. He follows in the footsteps of a number of Chief Fire Officers who have filled this role since the foundation of the Brigade in 1877.

Having previously worked in Limerick, Cork County and Kilkenny, Mr Ryan’s current role includes being Civil Defence Officer for Cork City.

During his time as Chief Fire Officer the Fire Service has developed greatly, with more emphasis put on the importance of Fire Prevention and a safer built environment.

The Operational Brigade has had to adapt to societal change with the move away from only responding to only fires to dealing with road traffic collisions, water recuse, emergency first responders and severe weather events.

The emergence of the Major Emergency Management framework has also impacted on how the service has evolved. This facilitates closer interactions between the Brigade and Cork City Council Departments, along with the other Principal Response agencies such as An Garda Síochána, HSE, the Ambulance Service, Army and Navy.

“The role of Chief Fire Officer has changed over the years as the City has expanded and developed. However, the main ethos of the Brigade has remained the same - protecting, preventing, and responding to the needs of the citizens of Cork City. During his tenure John has fulfilled this remit admirably,” said a spokesperson for Cork City Council.

“John as Chief Fire Officer has overseen two important events in recent years. These have included the Boundary Extension and the amalgamation of the Fire and Building Control Department. Both these developments have ensured the Department will be in better position to meets the needs of the developing City and that of its citizens,” they added.