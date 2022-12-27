Cork’s contribution to achieving net-zero

A major project to harness wind energy off the coast of Ballycotton in Cork will help Ireland tackle climate change and achieve plans to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040.

That is according to the ESB, which is the major stakeholder behind the Celtic Offshore Wind project in Ballycotton.

The Government’s Climate Action Plan 2021 sets out plans to ensure a 51% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, and achieve net-zero emissions by no later than 2050. A major part of that plan is the effort to reach a target of 80% renewable electricity by 2030, with offshore and onshore wind farms set to play a key role.

As well as ensuring Ireland has a fighting chance of meeting its ambitious climate targets, offshore wind energy will also bring jobs and investment to areas of the country.

Offshore wind energy has the potential to create 2,500 jobs over the next ten years and attract over €42bn in lifetime investment, according to a report by the Carbon Trust and Wind Energy Ireland.

In Cork, the Celtic Offshore Wind project represents a significant step in the right direction in the fight against climate change, and a significant investment in the region.

Speaking to The Echo, Brian Hegarty, ESB Offshore Wind Stakeholder Manager, explained that the ESB is currently investigating the feasibility of developing Celtic Offshore Wind.

“Celtic Offshore Wind is an offshore wind farm to be developed over two phases,” he said. “Celtic One is a proposed 800MW fixed-bottom offshore wind farm, to be located approximately 8km south of Ballycotton; while Celtic Two, phase two of the Celtic project, is a proposed 800MW floating offshore wind farm, to be located approximately 27km south of Ballycotton.

“In June of this year (2022), we launched a six-week virtual public consultation for the project. This offered an opportunity for interested parties to learn more about the project and provide feedback.”

The ESB also hosted a webinar and series of public exhibitions across Cork in December, providing the opportunity for people to review up-to-date information on the project as well as meet with the project team.

“In 2023, we will continue our close, ongoing engagement with marine users and local communities so that we can deliver the project,” Mr Hegarty added.

“Projects like Celtic Offshore Wind further demonstrate ESB’s commitment to delivering renewable energy projects for the benefit of communities in Co Cork while representing a significant investment in the region for the advantage of everyone across society.”

When completed, Celtic Offshore Wind phase one is expected to generate around 800MW, which is enough energy to power up to 700,000 homes based on the projected wind resource.

This project is being developed as a deep-water fixed foundation offshore wind farm for delivery by 2030.

The second phase of the project is the floating turbine south of Ballycotton.

According to the ESB, “given that water depths are 80m to 90m in this part of the Celtic Sea, the project is being designed as a floating offshore wind farm.

“Floating offshore wind is a fast-maturing generation technology and is moving progressively and steadily towards a real commercial opportunity which could unlock the significant potential in Ireland’s deeper offshore areas.”

This will also be able to create around 800MW.

Wind Energy Ireland has highlighted the importance of projects like the Celtic Offshore Wind project in helping Ireland to reach its climate targets.

However, the organisation has called for a number of measures from the Irish government to ensure such projects can get up and running. These measures include updates to planning legislation to make the development of offshore wind farms quicker and easier and upgrading Ireland’s grid system.

Speaking to The Echo, Justin Moran of Wind Energy Ireland said: “We cannot meet the legally binding targets to cut our carbon emissions without new offshore wind farms like the Celtic Offshore Wind project.

“They are also critical to making Ireland energy independent and reducing our dependence on imported fossil fuels which is what is driving up everyone’s electricity bills.

“We spend €1m an hour importing gas from Britain.

“With wind energy, we can keep that money in Ireland, creating jobs and supporting communities at home.”

Wind Energy Ireland is hopeful that a reform of planning legislation, due to take place towards the end of 2022, will clear the way for such projects, while an upgraded grid development strategy is due early in the new year.

“For that to happen the Government has to increase spending in key areas like An Bord Pleanála and the NPWS so these offshore projects can apply for planning permission, be thoroughly and robustly scrutinised, and decisions made quickly.”

A spokesperson for the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications told The Echo that “the development of our offshore wind energy capacity will enhance our energy security and eradicate our dependence on imported fossil fuels and bring an essential reduction in CO2 emissions for a climate neutral future”.

“With a sea area approximately seven times the size of our landmass, Ireland has one of the best offshore renewable energy resources in the world.

“Government policy aims to maximise Ireland’s offshore renewable energy potential and associated economic opportunities. Government is well on track to meet both our 2030 targets of 7GW of offshore wind, including 2GW earmarked for the supply of green hydrogen, and realise our longer-term plan to harness the estimated potential of at least 30GW following that.

“Significant work has been progressed to develop a robust regulatory and legislative regime, which is now operational,” the spokesperson added.

“The Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications will shortly conclude the process of consenting to the first offshore wind projects which will contribute to meeting our targets.

“In tandem, the final terms and conditions for the Offshore Renewable Electricity Support Scheme (ORESS 1) were approved by the Government and published early last month. The ORESS 1 auction is expected to launch in Q1 2023.

“Following the close of another consultation in March 2022, [the department] has reviewed submissions to design a pathway for a second batch (Phase Two) of offshore wind projects required to achieve the 2030 target.

“A Government decision on phase two will issue shortly which will provide clarity on criteria to identify the pipeline of viable projects to aid in delivery of our national ambitions.”