Carrots and hay on the big day: A Fota Christmas

There is nothing more exciting than coming down the stairs on Christmas morning and seeing the beautifully wrapped presents sitting under the tree. There is apprehension as you eagerly unwrap the festive paper to see what prize lies underneath. As the pile of paper mounts up beside you, you finally get to the last sheet of wrapping paper to see you have been gifted …. a carrot?

You or I may not be too pleased with the present in question but for the animals at Fota Wildlife Park, a carrot on Christmas morning is the most exciting gift you could possibly get.

While we spend the morning of December 25, opening gift sets of Lynx Africa or Penney’s pyjamas, the staff in the Cork wildlife park are busy wrapping the animal’s favourite treats in festive decoration.

Park Ranger, Julien Fonteneau, works closely with Fotas carnivores - lions, tigers and cheetahs, as well as with the parks free-roaming wildlife like the kangaroos and birds.

Yali, the Asiatic lion, yawning on a December afternoon at Fota Wildlife Park, Co. Cork.

Ranger Julien explained how the big cats will be getting their paws on some special presents this Christmas:

“We will be organising treats for the animals on Christmas Day. The treats will become a sort of enrichment for them. We will be either giving them new toys to play with or give them their food in different ways like packaging their normal diet into Christmas presents.

Especially for the cats, it is fun for them to actually open the presents themselves to get to the food.

"We do this regularly for the animals during the year but just without the Christmas paper and bows. Obviously, the animals don’t celebrate Christmas but it is nice to throw them in a few presents in that way on the day.”

While all around Cork, families will tuck into their turkey and ham, followed by far too much trifle, the animals at Fota will be having a very different dinner.

Senior Ranger Martin Rodrigues works with the hoofstock team in the wildlife park. The hoofstock section is home to the Indian Rhinos and he outlines a Rhino Christmas lunch.

Martin Rodrigues, senior ranger, hoofstock, and Lacey Woodcock, trainee ranger, with Maya, the Indian rhino, and her calf Jai at Fota Wildlife Park.

“We give the animals their afternoon Christmas dinners. Their food depends on what species we are feeding.

"Our female Indian rhino, or one horn rhino, will be getting a special brunch for the day, with hay and pellets, she’ll also be getting carrots which she loves.

"They’re her favourite. They get carrots anyway as part of their training but because it’s Christmas we will give them that little bit extra and spoil them.”

I was lucky enough to visit Maya recently alongside keeper Martin and his junior ranger, Lacey, to give the rhino a handful of those carrots, a little precursor for the big day celebrations.

A study of a lion-tailed macaque in the afternoon sunlight at Fota Wildlife Park, Co. Cork.

While the park is closed for three days over Christmas, for Julien, Martin and other staff, business goes on as usual.

“The park is closed to the public for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Stephen’s Day. For the staff here, its pretty much work as usual really. Christmas Day and Stephen’s Day are worked in shifts with a reduced staff.

"I have two little ones at home so thankfully the two girls I work with took the morning shift for me, so I can be with my family to open presents on Christmas morning,” Julien explained.

It is not all work and no play however, as in typical Cork fashion, there is sure to be some festive craic.

“We might have a few Santa hats going around and Christmas jumpers. We’ll all bring in chocolates and cake. We might have a few small presents.

"We try to make the day as enjoyable as we can for anyone who is going to be in.”

A red panda in the afternoon sunlight at Fota Wildlife Park, Co. Cork.

Martin will also be clocking in on Christmas Day for the evening shift.

“The most important thing is to make sure all the animals are taken care of. Because we work the split shift, we just come in, make sure all the animals are happy, are taken care, they have their food, fresh water, their beds are nice and clean and then we head home and celebrate with our family.

"The animals definitely become part of your family; they are very special to all of us.

"You form a close bond because you work with them every single day, so you get to know their personalities quite well and a lot of us do end up creating a special bond with the animals."

Jai, the Indian rhino calf, at Fota Wildlife Park.

In September of this year, Fota announced the birth of baby Indian Rhino, Jai, who will be spending his first Christmas in Cork. Jai’s birth was a first in Fota Wildlife Park’s 39-year history and is the first rhino to ever be born in Ireland. The calf was born to mother Maya and father Kamil, after an impressive 16 month gestation.

Martin has grown especially fond of the now three-month-old Jai, who will also be getting a treat to celebrate the baby’s first Christmas.

“I’ve been with our new baby rhino, Jai, since day one, since he was born. He’s a very special little guy to me, a real character. So, for the baby Indian Rhino, he will predominately be drinking from his mum, but he has started eating little bits of hay so we might give him a nice special brunch on Christmas Day,” Ranger Rodrigues expressed.

Fota has another member celebrating their first Cork Christmas.

Yali, the magnificent Asiatic lion, at Fota Wildlife Park, Co. Cork.

In August, Fota Wildlife Park announced that a new male Asiatic lion, Yali, had recently arrived from Paignton Zoo in the UK and will now call the park his home, giving a whole new meaning to Cork Pride.

“So, it’s Yali’s first Christmas with us. He’s settling in well here. He was a little bit nervous at the start because it was a new territory for him.

"There were already two female lions in the enclosure, so we had the small task of the introduction.

"We had to make sure everyone was happy with each other, but he and the girls are getting on fairly well. He’s still settling in, but he is definitely getting used to his routine,” the carnivore team ranger spoke.

A study of a meerkat in the afternoon sunlight at Fota Wildlife Park, Co. Cork.

The routine is important for the animals who rely on the hardworking park rangers, who feed them, care for them and get them to bed. While still getting well cared for, the animals respond well to the break over the Christmas period.

“I think they do notice that the people are gone. There would be a few quiet days at this time of year, when the weather isn’t that good or we only have a few people in during the day so they would be used to that. I think they realise it but I don’t think they really miss it.

"We saw some changes in them during the lockdown, when people were gone for a while but as long as we give them food and water, and keep our routine with them, they don’t miss the people not being here. We all need a break sometime,” Ranger Fonteneau joked.

I am sure quite a few of us who would agree that the Christmas break from the outside world is definitely a welcome treat and, while we hope the animals enjoy the peace and quiet over the three days, we look forward to visiting them once again at Fota Wildlife Park in 2023.