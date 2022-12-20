Health system 'ready to buckle' - Cork hospital records busiest ED numbers in country

Sinn Féin TD Thomas Gould said the Government “must step in” and create a solution to the current trolley crisis.
A total of 76 patients were without a bed in CUH’s ED yesterday. Meanwhile, there were 21 patients on trolleys in the Mercy’s ED. Nationally, there were 760 patients on trolleys on Monday morning, the highest number of patients seen on trolleys since January 2020, according to the Irish Midwives and Nurses Organisation (INMO).
The INMO called on the HSE, the Government, and hospitals to “take urgent action” on the issue and urged the worst impacted hospitals to enact their emergency protocols.
The INMO’s general secretary, Phil Ní Sheaghdha, said the record overcrowding “was entirely predictable” and something the INMO had been warning about.