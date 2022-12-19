Mon, 19 Dec, 2022 - 17:29

Woman with 214 previous convictions jailed for shoplifting and causing criminal damage

On December 7 she entered Daybreak on Anglesea Street and stole minerals valued €5.50. She went back one week later and stole €5.90 worth of grocery items. In an earlier incident she caused criminal damage at Tesco on Paul Street, Cork, on November 29.
Judge Olann Kelleher activated a three-month suspended sentence that had been hanging over the accused, Margaret Deasy of Cork Simon community. Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

A 34-year-old Cork woman has clocked up 156 theft convictions and now she has been jailed for nine months for more shoplifting and for smashing a bottle of whiskey in a supermarket where she was barred.

Judge Olann Kelleher activated a three-month suspended sentence that had been hanging over the accused, Margaret Deasy of Cork Simon community. He also imposed an overall sentence of nine months to run concurrently on the charges of shoplifting and causing criminal damage.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said: “She entered the store where she was banned. 

"When asked to leave from the alcohol aisle she knocked a bottle of Jameson whiskey to the floor smashing it. She left the shop without paying for the damages. The bottle of whiskey cost €22.10.” 

Sgt Lyons said Margaret Deasy had a total of 214 previous convictions including 156 counts of theft and four for causing criminal damage.

Joseph Cuddigan, solicitor, said: “She has her own addiction difficulties. In mitigation, as soon as she came before the court she indicated pleas of guilty – she freely admitted she committed the offences."

The same young woman has pleaded guilty to two recent charges of assault. The circumstances of those offences were not outlined as sentencing had to be put back in relation to those to allow time for victim impact statements. It is anticipated that she will be sentenced on those counts on a date to be set in January.

Judge Kelleher agreed to a request by Mr Cuddigan to backdate the sentence for assault to allow for the time spent in custody.

