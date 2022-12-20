Site of Old Distillery pub targeted for major apartment development

Tue, 20 Dec, 2022 - 07:00

In a planning statement prepared by Keystone Planning Consultancy on behalf of the applicant, it says the application “directly seeks to address dereliction, vacancy, and underutilisation” of the site and that the scheme put forward has been “sensitively designed”.
Unique Fitout Unlimited Company has applied to Cork City Council for permission to demolish the former Distillery Bar on Watercourse Road in Blackpool, which has been vacant for many years.

Amy Nolan

A FORMER Cork City pub could be demolished to make way for an apartment block with a commercial unit at ground-floor level.

Unique Fitout Unlimited Company has applied to Cork City Council for permission to demolish the former Distillery Bar on Watercourse Road in Blackpool, which has been vacant for many years.

They hope to then construct a new building ranging in height from three to seven storeys with 22 apartments and a 50sqm commercial unit.

The residential units would be made up of four one-bed studio apartments, three one-bed apartments, 13 two-bed apartments and two three-bed apartments.

In a planning statement prepared by Keystone Planning Consultancy on behalf of the applicant, it says the application “directly seeks to address dereliction, vacancy, and underutilisation” of the site and that the scheme put forward has been “sensitively designed”.

“The proposed scheme of 22 units offers an iconic design proposal for an important site at the entrance to the Blackpool suburb and duly complies with the principals of proper planning and sustainable development,” the statement continues.

It also says that it is the applicant’s intention, should planning permission be granted, to maintain the apartments for private occupancy.

The planning statement says the height of the proposed new building is “in keeping with the thresholds set out in the development plan for primary urban corridors”.

“We would further contend that a height of this nature is warranted for this iconic site which could be said to mark the approach into Blackpool Village,” it adds.

Speaking to The Echo, Sinn Féin councillor Mick Nugent welcomed the provision of housing but expressed some concern over the height of the proposed building.

“From my initial look at the application, a seven-storey building, to me, where it’s going to be located, just seems a bit out of sync with the area,” he said.

“It’s on a busy road, you do have nearby residential and you have a petrol station next to it and what would be important to look at in terms of any application would be the safety element.

“Myself and Kenneth [SF councillor Kenneth Collins] have been looking for more information on it from the council but the council are saying it is a private application.”

The scheme includes the bicycle parking spaces, but no car parking spaces “on the assumption that there is no requirement for car parking in developments which are within cycling or walking distance of the city centre,” the planning statement says.

A decision on the planning application is expected in February.

