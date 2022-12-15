Tricolour to fly at half-mast over City Hall as a mark of respect to Irish soldier

THE Irish flag will fly at half-mast over City Hall on Friday as a mark of respect to the young Irish soldier killed in Lebanon last night.

23-year-old Private Seán Rooney was killed during an incident involving Irish troops serving as part of UNIFIL (United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon) on Wednesday night.

22-year-old Trooper Shane Kearney, a native of Killeagh is in a serious condition in hospital having undergone surgery.

Other Irish peacekeepers were also injured during the incident.

The Mayor of the County of Cork Danny Collins said Private Seán Rooney who hailed from County Donegal died a ‘hero’.

“I want to extend my sincere condolences to the family of Private Seán Rooney. He died a hero. The peacekeeping troops of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon will be indebted to him for his extreme sacrifice. I hope that the tremendous outpouring of support will validate the high regard that everyone has for Private Rooney,” he said.

Mayor Collins also wished Trooper Shane Kearney a ‘speedy’ recovery.

“My thoughts and prayers are also with the family of Shane Kearney, one of our own from Killeagh in County Cork who is still in a serious condition having undergone surgery."

"I wish him a swift recovery and hope he’ll be back home in no time.”

The Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Deirdre Forde expressed similar sentiments regarding Trooper Shane Kearney.

“We were all shocked this morning when we heard the dreadful news. We hope that Shane will recover fully from his injuries as quickly as possible.

"The thoughts of the people of Cork and Ireland are with his family and friends. It is a very hard time for all."

“Irish communities for known for rallying around. Our hearts go out to his family. I know that as a community the people of Killeagh will take care of each other during this awful time,” she added.

The Lord Mayor also expressed her sympathy with the family, friends, and colleagues of Private Seán Rooney.

“My thoughts, and that of the people of Cork, are with the family, friends, and colleagues of Private Seán Rooney.

"Private Rooney has been taken from them at far too young an age while serving his country in the name of peace.”