Three Cork winners in last night's Euromillions raffle

Winning tickets were sold in shops in Cork city and surrounding areas. 
This raffle event means that ten players will scoop €50,000 each in every EuroMillions draw every Tuesday and Friday between November 15 and December 23.   

Three lucky Corkonians are €50,000 better off today after wins in last night's EuroMillions ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ draw. 

The three were among 10 winners of the the special raffle prize, which was the ninth of twelve draws in the National Lottery’s ’12 Draws of Christmas’ promotion. 

Winnings tickets were sold in the SuperValu in Tower Shopping Centre, Blarney, Centra on Main Street in Carrigtwohill and O'Hare's Mace in Turner's Cross. 

"There are only three draws left in this very special promotion," a spokesperson said. 

"The tenth draw will take place this Friday 16th of December where ten more players are guaranteed to win the amazing €50,000 each.

"Meanwhile, there was no winner of last night’s EuroMillions jackpot worth €27,040,539 which means Fridays (16th December) jackpot rolls to an estimated €40 million." 

Every player in Ireland who buys a ticket for any EuroMillions draw up to December 23 will be automatically entered into the ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ for that corresponding draw. A unique code on each ticket will be the player’s raffle number. 

