Lucky Cork Lotto player wins €50k in special EuroMillions draw

One lucky Lotto player in Cork has won €50,000 in Friday night's EuroMillions Ireland Only Raffle' draw.  Picture: Denis Minihane.

Amy Nolan

One lucky Lotto player in Cork has won €50,000 in Friday night’s EuroMillions 'Ireland Only Raffle' draw.   

The Cork player was among 10 winners to scoop the special raffle prize which was the eighth of twelve draws in the National Lottery’s ‘12 Draws of Christmas’ promotion.   

The winning ticket in Cork was sold at the Bookstation in Blackpool Shopping Centre.

Three players in Dublin, two players in Clare and one player in Galway, Kildare, Roscommon and Offaly also won €50,000.

Every player in Ireland who buys a ticket for any EuroMillions draw between November 15 and December 23 will be automatically entered into the ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ for that corresponding draw.

A unique code on each ticket will be the player’s raffle number.

As with every EuroMillions draw the ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ sees 10 raffle codes generated with each winning €5,000.

However, in this special promotion, raffle players will win €50,000 instead of €5,000 in every EuroMillions draw every Tuesday and Friday until December 23.

The ninth draw will take place this Tuesday where ten more players are guaranteed to win the amazing prize.

Meanwhile, there was no winner of Friday night’s EuroMillions jackpot worth €17m which means Tuesday's jackpot rolls to an estimated €25m.

Three Cork Lotto tickets win €50k each

lottonational lottery
