Two Norries champion Irish sign language with an interpreted screening of their popular podcast

PODCASTERS The Two Norries are hosting a “hands-on” show this week to mark National Irish Sign Language Day.

The pair linked up with the Cork Deaf Association for a very special video of their podcast which will be signed by an interpreter for the deaf community.

Fans of the presenters, Timmy Long and James Leonard can watch their interview with Dr John Bosco Conama, who is a member of the deaf community and the director for the Centre for Deaf Studies at Trinity College, Dublin, online this week.

The video of the podcast, complete with Irish Sign Language interpretation, will be aired on Wednesday to coincide with National Irish Sign Language Day.

The day is of tremendous significance to the Irish deaf community as it marks the anniversary of the passing of the Irish Sign Language Bill in the Dáil in 2017.

The Irish Sign Language Act officially recognises Irish sign language as a native language of the Irish State and places an obligation on public bodies to provide free ISL interpretation for Irish Sign Language users.

This year’s celebrations come with a renewed call to the Government to urgently publish a National Disability Authority Report on the operation of the Irish Sign Language Act.

Dr Conama will be sharing his personal story and insights on the show as a respected academic in the field of deaf studies. Cork Deaf Association Executive Manager, Gerrie O’Grady, welcomed the opportunity to raise awareness through the show.

“The Two Norries podcast resonates with so many people because of James and Timmy’s gift for meaningful and accessible exploration of crucial issues while giving interviewees the space to tell their own stories in their own way,” Ms O’Grady said.

“Dr. Conama has a powerful story to tell and we are very much looking forward to this deeply important conversation during a very special week for the Irish Deaf Community’.

For information on the podcast/youtube show, visit www.twonorries.com. For details on the interpreted show, visit www.twonorries.com.

The Cork Deaf Association is a charity aiming to empower people in the deaf community as well as those who are hard of hearing, people or suffering with Tinnitus. Services include information on benefits and entitlements, social work support and Tinnitus and social and support groups For information on the charity visit www.corkdeaf.ie.