194-year-old Cork school appoints first female deputy principal in its history

HISTORY has been made in a Cork city secondary school following the appointment of their first female deputy principal.

Clare native Edel Farrell has been appointed deputy principal of Coláiste Éamann Rís in Ballyphehane and she took up her new role on Monday.

Based in the heart of Cork city since 1828, the Cork city secondary school has been a co-educational school since 2019.

The principal of Coláiste Éamann Rís Aaron Wolfe hailed the news as a ‘fantastic’ appointment.

“She has great experience.

"Edel has been an assistant principal in our school with year head responsibilities for both senior and junior cycle students.

"Edel will join Kevin Barry as our second deputy principal when she starts in her new role,” he said.

The new deputy principal graduated from Mary Immaculate College Limerick with a Bachelor of Arts in English and History.

Ms Farrell completed her Postgraduate Diploma in Education in UCC and has been teaching in Coláiste Éamann Rís since 2008.

"She is the first female appointed to the role of deputy principal in the school’s history,” said Mr Wolfe who is looking forward to working with Ms Farrell.

“It is a great incentive for our young female students to see how women can progress to the top jobs in education.

"It is a very progressive appointment.

“I am delighted for Edel. I am looking forward to working with Edel. She is full of ideas and energy,” he added.