Wed, 07 Dec, 2022 - 20:12

Three Cork Lotto tickets win €50k each

The winning Cork tickets were purchased at SuperValu, Boherbue, Mallow, Co. Cork, Tesco, Mahon Point, Co. Cork as well as online.
Last night, a player in Belgium scooped the EuroMillions Jackpot prize worth €142,897,164 and another ten players won €50,000 each.

Echo reporter

Three Cork Lotto players are €50,000 richer after a special ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ on Tuesday night.

The National Lottery said three players in Cork, three players in Dublin and one player in Kerry, Roscommon, Kildare and Wexford all scooped the special raffle prize which was the seventh of twelve draws in the National Lottery’s ’12 Draws of Christmas’ promotion.

This raffle event means that ten players will scoop €50,000 each in every EuroMillions draw every Tuesday and Friday between November 15 and December 23.  

The eighth draw will take place this Friday December 9, where ten more players are guaranteed to win the amazing prize.

Every player in Ireland who buys a ticket for any EuroMillions draw between November 15 and December 23 will be automatically entered into the ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ for that corresponding draw. A unique code on each ticket will be the player’s raffle number.

