UCC vows to go single-use plastic-free from January

UNIVERSITY College Cork has announced that it will go plastic free in the new year.

It has vowed to eliminate all single-use plastic in its operations throughout on campus dining, shops and vending machines from 2 January 2023.

‘Plastic Free UCC’ is the latest initiative by UCC which is focused on continuous improvement for sustainability across its activities.

Professor John O’Halloran, UCC President, said: “Reducing our use of disposable plastic is significant step forward in our sustainability efforts at UCC. We cannot continue to overconsume plastic in the name of convenience. In the areas of research and action towards the transition to more sustainable society, UCC will continue to lead and hopefully inspire action.”

The plan to become plastic free will include 34 water refill stations across campus, the deposit and return of 2GoCups will be available at all KSG catering outlets allowing students, staff, and guests to avail of the use of a reusable cup for a €2 deposit.

In addition to this, 12 ‘Fresh Cup’ mini dishwashers will be installed across campus, with crockery mugs available in all eateries.

In preparation for this green initiative, 1,500 reusable cups were handed out to students and staff in November and the sale of a variety keep-cups and water bottles at various price points will continue across campus.

Asha Woodhouse, UCC Students’ Union President said: “I am delighted to see the University Leadership Team, SUP Action Group and UCC Green Campus implement a policy that will deliver this ambition and once again position UCC as a leader nationally and internationally in sustainability.”

Dr Maria Kirrane, UCC Sustainability Officer, said:

“By reducing single-use plastics on campus, we reduce the amount of waste going to the landfill.”

In 2010, University College Cork was the first third level education institute worldwide to receive the Green Campus award.

The student-led Green Campus Committee, co-chaired by the SU Communications & Engagement Officer and the Vice-Chairperson of UCC Environmental Society, meets regularly to discuss ideas and campaigns to ensure sustainability is at the heart of all university strategies and decision-making processes.

UCC is recognised nationally and internationally as a leading green University and ranked 8th in the Times Higher Education Impact ranking contribution to the SDGs.