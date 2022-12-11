Sun, 11 Dec, 2022 - 09:00

East Cork Foróige members attend gala masquerade ball in Waterford

Foróige members from East Cork, Waterford, Wexford, Kilkenny were in attendance.
Aghada Foroige club at the masquerade ball.

Echo reporter

LAST month a Masquerade Winter wonderland ball was held in The Greenway Manor Hotel in Waterford (supported by the Sunflower organisation).

The entire event was organised by a subcommittee from the attending Foróige clubs; Keelyn Hegarty, Adam Hennessy, Aisling Kelleher, Ruairi Murphy, Casey Spain, Kara Curtain and Rawan Kortikela all made up the subcommittee.

The subcommittee gave a speech on the night and thanked the leaders for supporting and attending the event.

They also acknowledged the hotel. Prizes were given out by DJ on the night to great excitement.

There was a two course meal followed by dancing.

Shanagarry Foroige Club at the masquerade ball.
Decoration of the hall was in a winter wonderland theme and the sub-committee decorated the room in a cool blue and white tones.

It was a fantastic event and young people all handmade their masks which they wore on the night.

Leaders from the various regions remarked that this was the first major event since lockdown which gave the young people space to have fun and socialise in a safe environment.

The dancefloor was jam-packed as young people danced the night away.

Buses left the Greenway Manor Hotel and member’s sang their way home to their respective clubs: Aghada, Castlemartyr, Shanagarry, L4L, Outrage, Clashmore-Kinsalebeg, Tramore, Lismore, Dungarvan, Piltown, Paulstown, Clohamon, Boolavogue.

east cork
