Bandon flood relief scheme to protect almost 400 properties

A plaque was unveiled on Friday afternoon by the Minister of State for the Office of Public Works Patrick O’Donovan, to mark the completion of the Bandon Flood Relief Scheme.

The scheme represents an investment of €30.5m in flood defences for the town. It ensures 392 properties are now protected from potential significant flooding. 177 of these properties are residential and family homes in the local Bandon area.

Minister O’Donovan said he has seen at first hand the ‘devastating’ impact that flooding has had on Bandon town.

“I have a lot of family connections here. I have seen first-hand the devastating impact that flooding has had on the town of Bandon over the last decade. I know what this scheme means to the people of the town.

“I have spoken with residents and local business owners who have seen homes or businesses lost to recent floods, and I know the damage these floods have done to the wider community in Bandon. I am delighted for the families and local businesses,” he added.

Tim Lucey, Chief Executive, Cork County Council, Patrick O’Donovan, T.D., Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works (OPW); Cllr Danny Collins, and Mayor of The County of Cork, pictured in Bandon, at the official unveiling of the plaque to mark the completion of the new Bandon Flood Relief Scheme This new scheme ensures 392 properties in the town are now protected from potential flooding, almost 180 of which are family homes.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Danny Collins welcomed the completion of the scheme. “The personal and economic impact of flooding can never be truly measured. The Office of Public Works, in partnership with Cork County Council, has developed a number of flood relief schemes across Cork County in areas which have unfortunately experienced the devastation of a flood incident first-hand. Now, in West Cork alone, 1000 properties will be protected from the effects of flooding.”

Cork County Council chief executive Tim Lucey said: “Bandon’s Transportation Public Realm Enhancement Plan combined with Active Travel projects provide further evidence of the continued growth of Bandon, which has seen more than €50m in public investment in recent years and will result in the recognition of Bandon as a premier market town and enhances its role as the gateway to West Cork.

The Bandon Flood Relief Scheme is one of eight OPW flood relief schemes completed across Cork. The new flood relief scheme was delivered by the Office of Public Works (OPW) in partnership with Cork County Council.

It comprises river conveyance improvement, defence walls, replacement of the pedestrian bridge, flood defence embankments, pumping stations, and service diversions.