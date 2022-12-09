GLOW returns to Cork for the festive season

GLOW, the popular Cork Christmas Celebration returned to Cork city today and they have an array of great events scheduled to take place over the festive season.

Bishop Lucey Park will be open from 4pm to 8pm over the weekend and the Ferris Wheel runs from 12noon to 9pm each day. Booking is advisable on www.glowcork.ie.

This weekend will also see the return of the Festive Market to Emmett Place where there will be a lovely selection of food and craft stalls. The Festive Market will take place from 10am to 6pm.

People will be able to choose from a fantastic selection of gifts, lovingly created by some of Ireland’s most esteemed craftspeople, makers, and producers.

There will also be live singing and performances featuring Cork groups and choirs throughout the weekend on the Grand Parade, Emmett Place, and Cornmarket Street.

The performances will take place from 11am to 2pm on Saturday and 1pm to 3pm on Sunday.

Some of the bands and choirs performing include The Roaring 40’s, Ukrainian Community Group, Cork Musical Society, Voices of Cork, Mahon Community Concert Band, Polyphonics, and Coláiste Eamann Rís.

There will also be live singing and performances featuring Cork groups and choirs throughout the weekend on the Grand Parade, Emmett Place and Cornmarket Street.

All groups will perform on the Little Big Caravan Stage at GLOW Cork. Think mid-60s caravan rock with jingle bells on a wonderful fantastical splendiferous theatre-style little big stage.

GLOW has expanded this year and some wonderful free festive craft workshops are taking place at GLOW at TEST Site on Cornmarket Street over the weekend.

This Saturday at 1pm, illustrator Annie Mar will demonstrate how to design and make paper decorations using recycled and natural material while on Sunday at noon, Darren O’Connor will present a festive pop-up card workshop.

If you are looking for inspiration for your Christmas wreath, don’t miss the dried wreath-making workshop with Maggie O’Shea on Sunday at 2pm.

All workshops are free and prebooking is required on www.testsitekyrlsquay.ie.

Other attractions include the view from the top of the 30m Ferris Wheel on the Grand Parade which offers some of the best views of Cork.

Bishop Lucey Park is looking magical and has been transformed into a festive wonderland inspired by the song the 12 Days of Christmas.

Prebooking of Bishop Lucey Park and the Ferris Wheel is advisable on www.glowcork.ie.

Organised by Cork City Council, GLOW will continue next weekend from Friday, December 16 to Sunday, December 18.

For more information on other festive events taking place in Cork in December see www.glowcork.ie