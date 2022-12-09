Fri, 09 Dec, 2022 - 16:46

West Cork pub giving free Christmas dinners for 15th year

The tradition started in 2015 but is especially poignant this festive season as many worry about soaring energy bills or being able to afford the high cost of Christmas.
Caseys, Clonakilty

Elaine Whelan

One West Cork pub is giving the gift of kindness this Christmas by providing free Christmas dinners to those in need.

Casey’s Bar & Restaurant in Clonakilty have had a year to remember in 2022, winning both the Tripadvisor Travelers Choice award in October and Best Local Pub in Ireland in the Irish Pub Awards just last month.

Sharing their good fortune, the eatery is providing Christmas dinners for those who would otherwise go without for the 15th year in a row.

“For anyone living alone or in need this Christmas. All you need to do is come in on Christmas Eve between 12pm and 9pm and we will have it ready to go for you within 10 minutes. It will be discreet and confidential,” the bar owner, James Casey said.

He added: “This is our way of giving back to the community, especially after the year we all had. We would appreciate it if ye could share this so that we can help as many people as we can.” The restaurant has promised that the Christmas dinner will have all the trimmings and there will even be dessert.

The tradition started in 2015 but is especially poignant this festive season as many worry about soaring energy bills or being able to afford the high cost of Christmas.

With no judgement, anyone is welcome to avail of the warm meal by simply calling into Casey’s Bar & Restaurant at 31 Pearse Street in Clonakilty between 12 am and 9pm on Christmas Eve.

