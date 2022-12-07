Wed, 07 Dec, 2022 - 09:30

'The general complaint from workers is verbal abuse': Some retail staff subjected to foul language in run-up to Christmas

Cork-based Pearse McCarthy from Mandate, a trade union representing retail workers, spoke of how the instant gratification of online shopping is leaving some people with unrealistic expectations. 
'The general complaint from workers is verbal abuse': Some retail staff subjected to foul language in run-up to Christmas

Cork-based Pearse McCarthy from Mandate, a trade union representing retail workers, spoke of how the instant gratification of online shopping is leaving some people with unrealistic expectations. 

Sarah Horgan

A TRADE union has shed light on the challenges facing retail workers in Cork who are coming under increased heat from abusive shoppers this Christmas. 

Cork-based Pearse McCarthy from Mandate, a trade union representing retail workers, spoke of how the instant gratification of online shopping is leaving some people with unrealistic expectations. 

The divisional organiser said that many people in retail have been the subject of verbal abuse fuelled by anger and frustration.

“You can get anything at the touch of button now so there are people who tend to get frustrated in queues,” he said. 

“It’s mainly the waiting that seems to cause the issue. The most general complaint from retail workers is the verbal abuse which sometimes includes foul language.” 

Young people with limited experience of retail can often be hit the hardest, as Mr McCarthy says. 

“The younger employees tend to be more shocked. Some people have felt it enough to say that retail might not be for them. This is quite a shame because a job that is customer facing is always very beneficial to a young person.” 

He said how Cork businesses can take a stand against abuse in the sector.

“What we are recommending now is physical signage to remind people that retail staff should not have to tolerate any sort of abuse. Respect should be a given, but this kind of behaviour can upset people when they should be allowed to get on with their daily work.”

Mandate is a trade union representing retail, administrative and distributive workers.

Read More

Cork TD 'hopeful' for permanent replacement GP for Blarney

More in this section

Cork Airport to receive over €10m in funding Cork Airport to receive over €10m in funding
15 years of friendship celebrated at Cork hotel 15 years of friendship celebrated at Cork hotel
Gardaí carry out search in Cork as part of operation against online child sexual exploitation material Gardaí carry out search in Cork as part of operation against online child sexual exploitation material
cork businesscork christmas
Stealing hair straightener from Cork store sees man jailed for six months

Stealing hair straightener from Cork store sees man jailed for six months

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A trail-blazing set of wheels that marries style and safety A trail-blazing set of wheels that marries style and safety
It takes a team of over 200 employees to help make Christmas happen in Skibbereen It takes a team of over 200 employees to help make Christmas happen in Skibbereen
Ham it up this festive season Ham it up this festive season

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more