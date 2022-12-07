'The general complaint from workers is verbal abuse': Some retail staff subjected to foul language in run-up to Christmas

A TRADE union has shed light on the challenges facing retail workers in Cork who are coming under increased heat from abusive shoppers this Christmas.

Cork-based Pearse McCarthy from Mandate, a trade union representing retail workers, spoke of how the instant gratification of online shopping is leaving some people with unrealistic expectations.

The divisional organiser said that many people in retail have been the subject of verbal abuse fuelled by anger and frustration.

“You can get anything at the touch of button now so there are people who tend to get frustrated in queues,” he said.

“It’s mainly the waiting that seems to cause the issue. The most general complaint from retail workers is the verbal abuse which sometimes includes foul language.”

Young people with limited experience of retail can often be hit the hardest, as Mr McCarthy says.

“The younger employees tend to be more shocked. Some people have felt it enough to say that retail might not be for them. This is quite a shame because a job that is customer facing is always very beneficial to a young person.”

He said how Cork businesses can take a stand against abuse in the sector.

“What we are recommending now is physical signage to remind people that retail staff should not have to tolerate any sort of abuse. Respect should be a given, but this kind of behaviour can upset people when they should be allowed to get on with their daily work.”

Mandate is a trade union representing retail, administrative and distributive workers.