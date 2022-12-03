Drunk man ‘created havoc around the city’

A 48-YEAR-OLD man repeatedly told a member of An Garda Síochána to f*** off and swung his arms at him in an attempted assault, and the sentencing judge said the culprit had “created havoc around the city”.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said at Cork District Court that the incident occurred when Garda Ross Broekhuizen responded to a call to deal with an incident in the Churchfield area of Cork.

Now the accused man, William O’Toole, has pleaded guilty to charges of engaging in threatening behaviour and being drunk and a source of danger arising out of this incident. He pleaded guilty to other public order charges arising out of other incidents.

Judge Olann Kelleher noted that the man, who previously lived at Churchfield Place West, Churchfield, Cork, was now abstaining from alcohol and residing at St Helen’s in Blarney, Cork.

Solicitor Frank Buttimer said the defendant had attended for out-patient treatment for alcohol problems but is now committed to remaining in St Helen’s and attending other support services.

For the threatening behaviour in this incident and on another occasion, the judge imposed a two-month suspended jail term and ordered him to do 150 hours of community service.

“I will give him one last chance,” said Judge Kelleher. “He will be in jail [for any further offences] after this.”

Sgt Davis said that after midnight on January 12, Garda Broekhuizen approached the defendant to speak to him and noticed there was a strong smell of alcohol from his breath and his speech was slurred.

“He became aggressive and verbally abusive towards him, telling him to f*** off, and he lashed out, swinging his arms at gardaí in an attempt to hit him. No contact was made,” said Sgt Davis.

Garda Conor Manton dealt with an earlier incident at Grand Parade on September 22, 2021, also involving O’Toole.

“Gardaí observed a man shouting at passing females, causing them to move away from the area,” said Sgt Davis.

On July 22 this year, on Donnybrook Hill, the defendant was found to be so intoxicated he was a danger to himself or others.