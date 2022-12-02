Cork City soccer stars pop by their old school with top trophy

CORK City FC captain Cian Coleman and defender Uniss Kargbo recently returned to their alma mater Colaiste Chríost Rí with the League of Ireland first-division trophy.

Both players who played influential roles in helping Cork City FC win the league title, were delighted to catch up with their former teachers and posed for pictures with the students, many of whom are regular visitors to Turners Cross.

Cian Coleman recently signed back with the Rebel Army for 2023.

The 25-year-old made 26 league appearances for the club last season as he helped them win the First Division title and promotion back to the top flight.

Cork City players Cian Coleman and Uniss Kargbo with Cork City supporters from the first year Naomh Fergal class.

Coleman is one of the most versatile players at City as he can operate effectively as a midfielder and defender. The team captain can also chip in with goals, while Kargbo came through the club’s academy and is regarded as a huge prospect.

The principal of Colaiste Chriost Rí Pádraig Mac an Rí said the school is delighted to have played its part in their success. “These lads have shown what hard work and dedication can bring. They are great ambassadors for our school, and we're delighted that they brought the trophy back to the school,” he said.

The returning soccer stars were afforded a rousing reception as they received a standing ovation upon their return to the secondary school which has produced many fine sporting legends down through the years. The school principal hopes some of the young players on the newly created school soccer teams will one day emulate the exploits of Cork City stars Cian and Uniss.

Mr Mac an Rí signed off by congratulating Cian on his new contract with Cork City FC and he wished Uniss well on his journey to reach the top.