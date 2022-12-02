Cork company donates new van to Penny Dinners

Blackwater Motors Group have announced that they will donate a brand-new van to Cork Penny Dinners.

The motor group are to gift a 231 Volkswagen Crafter to help the charity carry out their much-needed duties in delivering food parcels to those that need their help in Cork City and County.

Cork Penny Dinners, one of Cork’s oldest charities, serve up to 2000 freshly made meals per week to people in need from their premises on Little Hanover Street and have opened a wellness centre on James Street, offering medical, emotional and educational support to those facing or dealing with homelessness.

To mark the announcement, Catriona Twomey of Cork Penny Dinners and Audi Cork Brand Ambassadors, Peter O’Mahony and Lisa Jordan visited the newest Blackwater Motors dealership, the Volkswagen Commercial Vehicle Centre located in Wilton.

Having volunteered with Cork Penny Dinners himself, Blackwater Motors & Audi Cork, Group Fleet Manager, David McSweeney understands the vital role that the charity plays in Cork.

Read More Over €1.46m spent on Cork Luas project so far but criticism of planning delay remains

Speaking at the announcement, he said: “Being involved with Cork Penney Dinners, I know how much the charity will benefit from the donation of the van. On behalf of Cork Penny Dinners, I would like to thank the Blackwater Motors Group for their valued support.” In addition to the generous donation of the new Volkswagen Crafter, the Blackwater Motors Group is coming together to run a food drive appeal in all of their dealerships across Cork city and county, for the second year.

The food drive will be run across the motor group’s various locations in both Cork city and county, in Bishopstown, Fermoy, Skibbereen and Wilton.

The drive will run from Friday, December 2 – Tuesday, December 20, with staff members, customers and the general public being asked to drop non-perishable items at any of the dealerships.

These essential donations will then be redistributed to Cork Penny Dinners during Christmas week.