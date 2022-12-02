Fermoy Library Launches ‘My Open Library’ Out of Hours Service

Fermoy library has launched a new service that will allow visitors to use the library after hours.

The ‘My Open Hours’ service will allow library lovers to access the library 365 days of the year, using a self-service basis.

The Fermoy library is manned by a team of staff during its usual opening hours of Tuesday to Saturday, from 9.30am to 5.30pm, however this new service will allow borrowers to access the library from 8am to 10pm, seven days a week.

While there are no staff present to aid in customer service, a number of services will be available during these hours including the chance to browse and checkout or return books using the self-service kiosks.

Daily newspapers, PCs with internet, access to free WIFI, printing and photocopying services are available.

Leaving Certificate students and those studying for college exams can avail of a quiet space to study, while a meeting room for clubs and community groups can also be reserved during ‘My Open Library’ hours.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Danny Collins welcomed the new service for the Fermoy area:

“This is an additional service to all that is currently on offer in Fermoy Library and will allow users access on Sundays, Mondays and after hours. It ensures that users can visit the library at a time that suits them. I would encourage those who have not yet discovered all that your local library has to offer to become a member and enjoy all the benefits that it brings.”

Members must join the ‘My Open Library’ project separately to their main library membership to access this service and must also attend an in-person induction to ensure the safety of both the library and its visitors after hours.

As the first library in Cork to provide this service, The Mayor of the County of Cork revealed that plans are in place to further this project within the county, ensuring access is made available for all who wish to avail of the library's amenities.

“Cork County Council will be introducing My Open Library in further libraries over the coming months, including branches in Mallow, Carrigaline and Kinsale,” he said.

Fermoy Library, located on the town’s Connolly Street, was reopened in November of 2021.

In 2019, the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring, announced €1.5 million funding to support the rollout of the open library. Fermoy secured €189,950 of this funding for new desks, books and IT facilities ahead of the launch of the ‘My Open Library’ initiative.