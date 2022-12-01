Thu, 01 Dec, 2022 - 16:44

Pedestrian safety measures to be introduced in Glanmire

Under the Active Travel Scheme, the new crossings will link up with the newly installed footpaths and streetlights to promote Glanmire residents to walk safely through the town.
The new crossings will be constructed outside the Hermitage Estate on the Bleach Hill and outside the Glanmire GAA Club House.

Elaine Whelan

GLANMIRE will soon see new pedestrian road safety measures introduced following news of funding for the creation of two pedestrian crossings in the town.

Funding for the project was awarded through the Active Travel Scheme and Cork City Council in the monthly ward meeting.

The crossings are hoped to reduce speeding traffic through the town and ensure passengers can cross safely.

Independent city councillor in the Glanmire area, Ger Keohane, described how pedestrians have been plagued with speeding traffic being diverted through the town following works and closures of the Jack Lynch Tunnel and the Dunkettle Interchange.

“If there are any problems on the Jack Lynch Tunnel from the Dublin Road, traffic will come off the motorway and come through Glanmire to avoid delays and they are still speeding.

“So, from a safety point of view, these pedestrian crossings are welcomed.

SPEED

“The speed van is always there, coming in from the Watergrasshill direction on Bleach Hill. I have made enquiries about it, and I learned that they can issue up to 150 tickets a day in that area alone. It’s a 60km zone but they’re still travelling far too quick,” he continued.

The new crossing will also improve parking and safety for match-goers in the town’s GAA pitch.

“It’s a great result to get one outside the Pike Field, the Glanmire GAA pitch. Anytime you pass there while there’s a match on, there are kids just running across the road everywhere. It’s a very busy road there and it can be quite fast, despite the fact that the flashing speed sign is there. It’s brilliant, we are delighted,” Mr Keohane added.

Mr Keohane has been actively seeking funding for the crossings in the area since 2019.

“I have had plenty motions in since 2019 and I was so delighted on the night to have secured them.”

The funding also included upgrades to an existing zebra crossing in Riverstown and funding for an unsignalised crossing outside St Joseph’s Church, was also considered.

Mr Keohane has said he will continue to work to monitor the issue of road safety and speeding in the town.

