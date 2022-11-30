Ireland's equivalent to Selling Sunset: Peek inside Cork’s most lavish homes

A NEW Irish property show on RTÉ features some of the most lavish properties available in Cork.

Across four episodes, Ireland’s equivalent to Selling Sunset, Selling Ireland’s Dream Homes, gives viewers a peek inside some of the country’s most quirky, unusual, and pricey properties.

Describing the series, RTÉ has said: “Whilst seeing inside some of our country’s most exclusive homes, we also meet the agents tasked to sell these masterpieces and meet their clients.”

The first episode of the series featured Cork auctioneer and Cobh Chamber and Harbour President, Johanna Murphy. Johanna started out in real estate, alongside her mother, more than 20 years ago and together they built a vibrant business selling and managing property in Kinsale and beyond. Since then, the Cork woman has launched Johanna Murphy & Son, concentrating on Cork city, Cobh and East Cork specifically.

Johanna is set to feature in two of the four, hour-long episodes showcasing properties in both Kinsale and her hometown of Cobh.

One such Cork home is Ocean Breeze, a €5 million property on a prime location in Kinsale, boasting six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and three kitchens.

The show will also feature three more lavish homes in Cork, including Martello Tower, Cobh and two Kinsale properties linked with some very famous lodgers, Ballinacurra House and Castlecove House.

“It was lovely to showcase both Kinsale this week and now Cobh next week and it was especially lovely to share the moment with my mum.

"My mum introduced me to the property world from a very young age and I just love how property can work for you. I have been an auctioneer for the last 26 years and have enjoyed every minute of it — as I say if you wake up in the morning, get dressed up and go to work with a smile on your face, that says it all. For me, the highlight of my job is meeting so many people of all walks of life, no day is the same,” the auctioneer and Cobh Chamber President told The Echo.

The new series also allows viewers to meet the owners fortunate enough to live in these prestigious properties, as well as interview interior designers, architectural historians, antiques evaluators and other experts that bring the stories of these houses to life.

Speaking about her clients, Johanna said: “For me, it is so important from day one that there is trust as I am selling their home or their investment or indeed a loved one’s house. I am on the journey with both the buyer and seller from the time they pick up the phone. For me, being authentic, sincere and honest is key.”

Episode one also featured the priciest penthouse in the whole of the country, with a staggering €7m price tag, in Dublin’s Landsdowne Place.

Selling Ireland’s Dream Homes can be seen on Mondays at 9.30pm on RTÉ 2 and is also available on demand on the RTÉ player.