Tue, 29 Nov, 2022 - 14:52

Popular English Market stall sells bread at 90s prices to celebrate business milestone

The artisan bakery, founded by Sheila Fitzpatrick and master baker Paul Walsh, first opened its stall in the heart of Cork’s English Market in 1997.
Celebrating like it's 1997: Sheila Fitzpatrick owner of The Alternative Bread Company (ABC), pictured at her stall in The English Market Cork celebrating 25 years in business this week. Picture: Clare Keogh

Amy Nolan

Popular English Market stall, the Alternative Bread Company (ABC) is celebrating 25 years in business in a unique way today, by turning back the clocks and selling its range of artisan bread at the same price it was a quarter of a century ago.

After working in London’s food and drink sector for some years, Ms Fitzpatrick relocated to Cork in 1996 with her five children and spotted a gap in the market for artisan bread.

As a gesture of gratitude for the support over the years, ABC is selling its bread at the 1997 prices all day today. 

“We have had a brilliant 25 years in business.

“Since opening in ‘97, all of my five children and plenty of my nieces and nephews have worked in the stall in the English Market,” Ms Fitzpatrick said.

“We have met so many great people through the stall - such as Evonne McMahon our manager who has been with us for almost 20 years, our suppliers and customers, who have become like family.

“We want to give back to both those long-term and new customers to celebrate the occasion. What better way than to bring life back to the nineties for a day,” she continued.

ABC sells a large range of handmade bread and baked goods, from a range of 100 percent organic sourdoughs, traditional Irish soda bread and Syrian flatbread, to a wide variety of gluten free, wheat free, dairy free and sugar free products.

