Historic Kanturk mansion up for sale with guide price of €690,000

A classically elegant period country house set in the heart of County Cork, and once owned by a relative of the late Lady Diana Spencer, is up for sale with a guide price of €690,000.

Assolas House is a stately Irish country house steeped in history. Built in the 17th and 18th centuries, the house is grand and imposing yet enormously comfortable and private.

“With gorgeous proportions, beautiful aspect, generous spaces and marvellous craftsmanship, the house has been exquisitely maintained by the current owners,” said a spokesperson. “Set on some 6.89 hectares (17.03 acres) of lands including lawn, paddocks, a walled garden and woodland, Assolas House is a divine residence bursting with potential.

The property is complimented with outbuildings such as a coach house, stone clad storage and an old stable block. All elements of this ravishing property create an unforgettable setting.”

The 710.8 sqm (7,652 sq ft) of overall floor area features six ensuite bedrooms and formal reception rooms, including drawing, dining and sitting rooms, providing flexible accommodation in a private setting.

Special features include an original Tower House built in 1620, while the Queen Ann Wings of the house were added around 1720.

There is a stone coach yard, stable yard and farmyard, set in 6.89 hectares (17.03 acres) of grounds. The grounds include lawns, a grass tennis court, walled gardens, woodlands and paddocks.

Assolas enjoys close access to Cork City, Cork International Airport, Kerry Airport and Shannon Airport.

Assolas House’s three storey design includes an entrance hall introducing you to the drawing room and dining room.

The decorated and classically symmetrical entrance hall leads on to an inner hallway, with a curving staircase featuring a Queen Ann arched window.

A front dining room to the right has dual aspect, looking out on the lawns and River Marybrook, while to the other side of the hall, the drawing room has a matching set of five tall sash windows, comfortably accommodating large parties.

To the rear of the entrance halls is the kitchen which holds an Aga, creating a family space.

Beyond this is a study and family room looking out on the gardens. The lower ground level offers opportunities for recreation.

Presently, the first floor includes six bedrooms; three grand bedrooms in the Queen Ann section of the house and three family bedrooms to the rear wing of the house.

The six bedrooms, with ensuites, all come with views of the grounds, rolling fields, and River Marybrook.

A utility room and laundry room are also found on this floor. The second floor provides storage space along with a lounge and balcony which is typical of this style of house. This floor has the potential to be utilized as a hidden sanctuary for relaxation within the household.

Assolas House sits in a rural location 5km from the town of Kanturk, in the historic parish of Castlemagner. Kanturk is a market town in Co Cork, known as the capital of the ancient barony of Duhallow. "A deep sense of history and tradition has shaped Kanturk, and it is reflected in the town s cultural and physical atmosphere," said the spokesperson.

Its hinterland straddles the Sliabh Luachra region to the west, and the region to the east around the Munster Blackwater. Kanturk Castle nearby is one of the largest structures built by a native Irish chieftain and the town's name, derived from Ceann Turic (Boar s Head), reflects the legend that the last wild boar in Ireland was slain here.

With its combination of mountain views, lush rolling hills, forest and river valleys, Kanturk offers nature lovers plenty to enjoy, as well as amenities for those keen on outdoor activities, be it sporting or recreational.

It also has all day-to-day amenities: supermarkets including Lidl and Supervalu, a Post Office, pharmacies, public houses, restaurants, cafes as well as national, primary and secondary schools.

A 15 minutes’ drive will take you to Mallow. This market town is home to various amenities along with notable points of interest such as Mallow Castle, Cork Racecourse, and Bridgetown Priory. The train station at Mallow is on the main line between Dublin and Cork, while the N20 and N72 national routes link with the motorway network at the M8 junction, just thirty minutes' drive away.

Assolas House is close to major towns and cities: 5.4 km or seven minutes to Kanturk town, 17.3 km or 15 minutes to Mallow, 25.4 km or 24 minutes to Millstreet, 46.2 km or 50 minutes to Fermoy, 48.9 km or 48 minutes to the M8, and 49.8 km or 51 minutes to Cork City.

Assolas House is the oldest known and perhaps the most historic residence in Duhallow. There is evidence that this area was originally settled in the 11th century, with Irish Yews near the house which have been dated to over 1,000 years old. It was the focal point in the Battle of Knocknanuss in November 1647.

The original house is today the centre of the present residence. The shape of the windows, the exterior of rough stone and mortar, the thickness of the walls, and the wood-panelled first floor rooms, are all in keeping with its historic origins.

Interesting features include the rounded frontage and the deep cantilever roof with windows just below. Reverend Francis Gore took up residence in Assolas House in 1600s.

Reverend Gore seems to have been a man of means and influence. He was also a minister and a Protestant Rector of Castlemagner parish for 34 years. His name is found on the old Ballyhass school as well as the bridge in Kanturk.

In around 1720, Assolas passed to Mr Phillip Oliver, J.P. for County Cork. It was at about this time that the original tower house was redeveloped into the landscaped manor that is there today.

Subsequent notable transfers were as follows: Henry Wrixon, Sir William Beecher Bart (1794), William Beecher D.L. (1830), Henry Smith Iron Founder, Cork (1880), Colonel O Hare (1900), Hon Alexis Roche (1904) and finally the Bourke Family (1915). Sir William Beecher notably was the first master of the Duhallow Foxhounds.

The Duhallow pack existed before 1745, but there is no recorded history. The kennels were based at Assolas House for several years. Sir William had taken on his wife s maiden name, Beecher, she from the same family for which the infamous obstacle on the Grand National Steeplechase course at Aintree, England, Becher s Brook, is named.

Honourable Alexis Roche, the last Beecher tenant before the present owners, died 18th December 1914 and is buried in a small grave in Castlemagner cemetery. He was a great uncle of the deceased Princess of Wales, Lady Diana Spencer.

A curving driveway sweeps through paddocks to reach the front of Assolas House. This adds a sense of privacy, and that peace and quiet which is one of the bonuses of living in the countryside. The front aspect the house looks out on to lawns which extend into the front paddock meeting the road.

The 6.89 hectares (17.03 acres) of grounds are laid out in lawns, paddocks, a walled garden, and an orchard. The walled gardens flank the north-eastern aspect of the house and compliment the abundance of mature trees and native shrubbery which line the west bank of the Marybrook.

A pebbled walkway along the waterside leads to a waterfall, with potential for hydro power, and an old stone bridge over the river which includes a private cast iron garden gate, giving access to the road.

Decorative cast iron gates open into an old stable yard, where there is potential accommodation for horses. The stables are roomy and are plenty with potential to meet all equestrian needs.

