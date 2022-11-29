Flood defences offer Douglas ‘confidence’ but minister warns Cork city is vulnerable 

THE Minister of State with responsibility for flood defences has said Cork is the city and county that gives him most concern when it comes to flooding issues.

OPW Minister Patrick O’Donovan was speaking to The Echo after marking the completion of the Douglas flood relief scheme.

“You have to walk in the shoes of people that have been impacted by [flood] events like this to get an understanding of what they have been through,” he said, calling it 'long overdue'.

Mr O’Donovan said it is Cork that comes to mind when he hears of storms.

“Cork is the place in the country that gives me the greatest level of stress, anxiety, and worry,” he said.

“We have plenty of empirical evidence to show that it is a very vulnerable city.

"Thirteen years ago, the city was inundated with an event, the likes of which it had never seen before. Since then, we have delivered schemes all across the county, in Bandon, Skibbereen, Clonakilty, Mallow, and Fermoy. We have big plans in Midleton. We know that we have vulnerable communities all over Cork, not just in the city.

"We have a scheme that’s being planned, the whole way from the weir in Ballincollig to Cork harbour. That will have to be done at some stage.”

LORD Mayor of Cork Deirdre Forde says the flood defences in Douglas give confidence in the area as a place “to live, work, invest, and socialise”.

OPW Minister Patrick O’Donovan yesterday unveiled a plaque to mark the completion of the Douglas flood relief scheme, which ensures that 221 properties are now protected in the flood catchment area. Mr O’Donovan was joined at the ceremony in Douglas Community Centre by the Public Expenditure and Reform Minister Michael McGrath, Ms Forde, Cork City Council chief executive Ann Doherty, engineering consultants at Arup, and contractors McGinty O’Shea.

Cllr. Deirdre Forde, Lord Mayor, unveiling a plaque to mark the completion of Douglas Flood Relief Scheme in Cork in the presence of (from left) Jim Casey, OPW, head of Flood Risk Management; Ann Doherty, chief executive, Cork City Council; Michael McGrath, T.D., Minister for Public Expenditure & Reform; Patrick O'Donovan, Minister of State for the OPW, and Simon Coveney, T.D., Minister for Foreign Affairs & Defence.

The scheme was delivered by the OPW in partnership with Cork City Council and Cork County Council. It includes works such as conveyance improvement measures along the Ballybrack Stream and Grange Stream, direct defences such as flood walls, embankments, and the replacement of river crossings.

The scheme’s design has successfully integrated the flood relief works with public realm enhancement works, said a spokesperson.

“These have seen improvements to Douglas Community Park with new pathways, planting and seating and the creation of a public plaza on Church St in Douglas. In this way, the flood relief scheme delivers in terms of flood protection as well as adding value in terms of enhancing the public realm.”

“As Lord Mayor of Cork and as a resident of Douglas I am delighted that the Douglas flood relief scheme has now been completed,” said Ms Forde.

“It will provide much needed flood protection to the community which has had to endure the impacts of many flood events over the years, especially the serious flooding which occurred on June 28, 2012.

"This scheme will also provide peace of mind to the community and give confidence in Douglas as an area to live, work, invest, and socialise.”

Ms Forde told The Echo that, “we were waiting a long time for a completion. I think we have gained immeasurably in terms of the flood alleviation and the protection of Douglas’ homes and families, but also in the improvement of the public realm.”

Asked about progress on other flood relief schemes in the city, Ms Forde said due legal process is being followed in relation to Blackpool, and the main Cork City flood relief scheme.

“I think you have two sides of the coin,” she said. “On one side, you have the businesses and homes that are affected by the flooding, and then you have the people who want conserve the situation as it is, and try other measures which may or may not work.

“The message is that we have to come together to move on and protect people.”

Cork people should not have to vacate their city due to rising floodwaters, she said. The money that is allocated in the national planning framework, Ireland 2040, “might not last forever”.

“The pressure is on us to keep going,” added Ms Forde.

Mr McGrath said the scheme offers reassurance to families and businesses in Douglas that substantial protections are now in place to mitigate the risk to them from future potential flooding.

“This scheme is one of 151 schemes across the country funded under the Government’s €1.3bn investment to manage Ireland’s flood risk through the National Development Plan,” he said.

The Douglas flood relief scheme is one of eight OPW flood relief schemes completed across Co Cork, with more than 50 completed nationwide.

Ms Doherty also welcomed the successful completion of the Douglas scheme which she described as “critical for the protection of homes and businesses in the Douglas area.

“It is a key element of several flood defence schemes planned for Cork City in the coming years,” said Ms Doherty.

“Cork City Council looks forward to working with the OPW and key partners to deliver these flood defence schemes for the people of Cork City.”