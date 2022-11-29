Flood defences offer Douglas ‘confidence’ but minister warns Cork city is vulnerable 

OPW Minister Patrick O’Donovan was speaking to The Echo after marking the completion of the Douglas flood relief scheme.
“You have to walk in the shoes of people that have been impacted by [flood] events like this to get an understanding of what they have been through,” he said, calling it 'long overdue'.
Mr O’Donovan said it is Cork that comes to mind when he hears of storms.
“Cork is the place in the country that gives me the greatest level of stress, anxiety, and worry,” he said.
"Thirteen years ago, the city was inundated with an event, the likes of which it had never seen before. Since then, we have delivered schemes all across the county, in Bandon, Skibbereen, Clonakilty, Mallow, and Fermoy. We have big plans in Midleton. We know that we have vulnerable communities all over Cork, not just in the city.