Mon, 28 Nov, 2022 - 18:18

Heated debate on rates increase before Cork county councillors approve budget for 2023

Fine Gael councillor John Paul O’Shea said the commercial rate increase was a ‘wrong’ decision.
Heated debate on rates increase before Cork county councillors approve budget for 2023

Chief executive of Cork County Council Tim Lucey said Budget 23 is a ‘sophisticated’ budget. 

John Bohane

CORK County Councillors have voted to approve next year’s budget, which will see an increase in the Annual Rate on Valuation (ARV) for commercial rates of 3.5%.

Budget 2023 was approved by a margin of 14 votes following a lengthy full council meeting on Monday. 32 councillors voted for the motion and 18 councillors voted against following a debate which saw several sharp exchanges traded across the council chambers.

All 18 Fine Gael councillors voted against the proposed budget with their council leader John Paul O’Shea saying the commercial rate increase was a ‘wrong’ decision. 

His colleague Cllr Jack White said: 

“A rate increase is completely the wrong optic, and it will be the difference between keeping jobs and losing them.” 

Following much debate councillors agreed on the increase in the ARV, for those paying above a threshold of €7,000. The council initially proposed a threshold of €2,000 for business owners.

Cork County Council’s Draft Budget for 2023 amounts to a record €403 million, an increase of €31 million for the current financial year. Amongst the priorities identified for the operational budget are an investment in front-line services across the Council’s eight Municipal Districts, delivery of social and community services together with maintenance of existing service levels. 

Other key objectives are supporting economic development, protection of Climate Action funding, provision of infrastructure provision through correlation with the Capital Programme funding needs and continued delivery of roads and housing priorities.

Chief executive of Cork County Council Tim Lucey said Budget 23 is a ‘sophisticated’ budget. 

“We believe that the modest increase of 3.5% will enable us to increase our budgetary spending and return that investment to communities and businesses within the same calendar year," he said. 

"Given the inflationary cycle, this marks an effective reduction in rates income. Cork County Council is not immune to inflationary pressures, and we have seen an increase in our cost base as we try to deliver services across the entire community."

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Danny Collins welcomed the increased spending in communities throughout the county. 

“This budget shows Cork County Council’s commitment to our communities. We believe the right balance has been struck to ensure continued growth while protecting vital public services.” 

More in this section

€500k+ funding for three Cork county outdoor amenities €500k+ funding for three Cork county outdoor amenities
Law concept - Open law book with a wooden judges gavel on table in a courtroom or law enforcement office isolated on white backg High Court approves debt write-off of €170m for Cork property developer Barry Harte
Cork courts: Victim of sex attack attempted to take her own life a week later  Cork courts: Victim of sex attack attempted to take her own life a week later 
cork county council
Carrigtwohill schools given green light for €35m education campus

Carrigtwohill schools given green light for €35m education campus

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Get real value and more meaningful gifts this Christmas by buying Irish Get real value and more meaningful gifts this Christmas by buying Irish
Holy smoke that is delicious Holy smoke that is delicious
Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach Johnny Sexton opens up on ageing, nutrition, and whether he will ever coach

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more