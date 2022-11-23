Cork-based Donkey Sanctuary appeals for public help

THE Cork based Donkey Sanctuary has warned that they face an “unprecedented winter” with the rising costs of caring for animals, and are appealing for help from the public to support over 1,700 donkeys in their care.

Managers of The Donkey Sanctuary Ireland, based on a farm in Liscarroll, have warned that the cost of living crisis is having a “massive impact” on animals across the country this winter, and they are “deeply concerned” about the scale of the welfare issue for donkeys in the months ahead.

Country Manager of the sanctuary, Laura Foster explained that owners struggling to afford the costs of feeding and basic welfare are reliant on charities like the Donkey Sanctuary Ireland to provide critical support.

“Donkeys have a special place in Ireland’s heart and history. Despite that heritage, like all pets, sadly they can be viewed as a luxury when people fall on hard times. In short, when we suffer, they suffer,” she said.

“As this will be one of the toughest winters in living memory for many, we expect a sharp rise in the need for our support out in the community, and among our guardian homes,” she added.

The charity has already seen a 26% increase in the number of repeat welfare interventions so far this year compared to 2021, and has also seen a 33% drop in the number of people able to rehome donkeys.

Ms Foster said that many of the guardian homes the charity relies upon have closed this year, which is putting huge strain on its sanctuaries, which are already full to capacity and coping with rising costs of feed and other essentials.

In a message to supporters and members of the public, The Donkey Sanctuary Ireland is repeating the need to refer cases of abandonment and neglect to the right services.

“For donkeys in crisis, it is vital that people call their local Garda station and/or the national animal welfare helpline, as these bodies are authorised to enforce the animal welfare and control of horses acts,” Ms Foster explained, adding that owners can also call the charity for advice and support.

“We are already seeing a drop in income; any support, in the form of donations or by adopting one of our donkeys as a Christmas gift, goes directly to helping us fund our services,” she added.

For more information on The Donkey Sanctuary Ireland and how to support the charity, visit https://www.thedonkeysanctuary.ie/