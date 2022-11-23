Frequent flooding in Carrigaline 'not acceptable', Cork County Council told

RENEWED calls have been made by politicians in the Carrigaline Municipal District for a solution to be found with regards to the Flood Relief Scheme in Carrigaline town.

It was confirmed by council officials at this week’s municipal meeting that the Office of Public Works (OPW) carried out a feasibility study in 2020 which established that a viable scheme could be possible, but no decision has been made since by the OPW to advance the scheme. The council have vowed to follow up with the OPW to establish the current status of the proposal.

Fianna Fáil councillor Seamus McGrath who tabled the motion at the meeting seeking a report on plans for a Flood Relief Scheme in the town said the current situation isn’t “acceptable”.

“Carrigaline is subject to flooding on a reasonably frequent basis particularly when you have the combination of heavy rain and high tides. In particular Strand Road gets regularly flooded and Main Street can as well.

"Thankfully, we haven’t had properties impacted recently but the roads have been flooded. We do need a solution to this. It isn’t acceptable that this will continue into the future,” he said.

“We need to have a flood relief scheme rolled out in the town for the future,” said Cllr McGrath.

Cllr Seamus McGrath. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

“It is good to see that there is a plan in the pipeline. As we know the County Development Plan does identify the flooding issue in Carrigaline and the core of the town is down as a flood zone aid. I welcome this update.”

Fine Gael councillor Jack White said it would be reassuring for the town to have an effective flood relief scheme to coincide with the Carrigaline Transportation and Public Realm Enhancement Plan.

Gillian Vaughan senior engineer with Coastal Flood Projects said a decision has yet to be made by the OPW to advance the scheme.

“Carrigaline was identified by the OPW’s Lee Catchment Flood Risk Assessment Management Study (CFRAMS). The initial assessment suggested that it might fall short of the threshold for cost benefit and so a more detailed assessment was required to establish its viability.

“In 2020, the OPW carried out an inhouse Pre-Feasibility Study and CFRAMS Review for the scheme, which established that a viable scheme could be possible. However, a decision has yet to be made by the OPW to advance the scheme,” she added.