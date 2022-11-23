Emergency services deal with overnight fire at Cork docklands site

FIVE crews from Cork City Fire Brigade dealt with a blaze at the site of a Cork landmark on the docklands in the early hours of this morning.

Emergency services were alerted to a fire at the former R&H Hall office building at 2.17am this morning.

Fire crews remained on site this morning dampening the "well developed blaze".

Five units of the Cork CIty Fire Brigade responded to a well developed fire in the former R+H Hall offices. Picture: Cork City Fire Brigade Twitter

No injuries have been reported.

🚨 Blue Watch are currently having a busy night shift with numerous calls.

At 02.17 5 units responded to a well developed fire in the former R+H Hall offices and crews are still at the scene dampening down. #Cork #Fire pic.twitter.com/2U7USdDvql — Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) November 23, 2022

Emergency services were alerted to a fire at the former R&H Hall office building at 2.17am this morning. Pic: Cork City Fire Brigade

MORE TO FOLLOW