Emergency services deal with overnight fire at Cork docklands site

FIVE crews from Cork City Fire Brigade dealt with a blaze at the site of a Cork landmark on the docklands in the early hours of this morning.
Emergency services were alerted to a fire at the former R&H Hall office building at 2.17am this morning.
Fire crews remained on site this morning dampening the "well developed blaze".
No injuries have been reported.
🚨 Blue Watch are currently having a busy night shift with numerous calls.— Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) November 23, 2022
At 02.17 5 units responded to a well developed fire in the former R+H Hall offices and crews are still at the scene dampening down. #Cork #Fire pic.twitter.com/2U7USdDvql
