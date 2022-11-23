Wed, 23 Nov, 2022 - 08:24

Emergency services deal with overnight fire at Cork docklands site

Fire crews remained on site this morning dampening the "well developed blaze"
Emergency services were alerted to a fire at the former R&H Hall office building at 2.17am this morning. Pic: Cork City Fire Brigade

FIVE crews from Cork City Fire Brigade dealt with a blaze at the site of a Cork landmark on the docklands in the early hours of this morning.

Emergency services were alerted to a fire at the former R&H Hall office building at 2.17am this morning.

No injuries have been reported.

